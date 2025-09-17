London – SOHAR Port and Freezone, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) and Asyad Group, successfully hosted the SOHAR Maritime Excellence Showcase at the London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25). The SOHAR showcase reaffirmed Oman’s strategic position as a world-class hub for maritime trade, logistics, and green innovation, aligned closely with Oman Vision 2040 objectives.

Opening the event, H.E. Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shammakhi, Undersecretary at MoTCIT for Transport, delivered a keynote address underscoring Oman’s maritime ambitions, " Oman’s maritime industry is entering a new phase, one that extends beyond infrastructure to building an ecosystem that is resilient, innovative, and regionally integrated. International platforms like LISW25 allow us to share our progress while learning from global leaders, helping us raise the benchmark for sustainable maritime growth.”

The event also drew senior industry leaders and key stakeholders from across the shipping, trade, and logistics sectors. Discussions centered on global challenges and opportunities, including strengthening supply chain resilience, advancing decarbonization, and streamlining trade facilitation, all critical priorities shaping the future of the maritime industry.

Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of Asyad Port & Freezone also emphasized the value of cross-sector cooperation: “At ASYAD, we play a pivotal role in enhancing the competitiveness of the port and shipping sectors in the Sultanate of Oman, connecting them to global markets through integrated logistics solutions. We aim to establish Oman as a leading center for trade and logistics services. Our participation in this international forum extends our collaboration with our global strategic partners, focused on exploring and leveraging opportunities within the industry, in alignment with the global ambitions of the international maritime community.”

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Industrial Port, emphasized SOHAR’s strategic role, “Our ambition is to be a world-class port, delivering exceptional services, in every facet of operations. We are cultivating a maritime ecosystem that embraces new technologies, sustainable solutions, and global partnerships to ensure Suhar and Oman remain an attractive and leading destination for investment, and a central gateway for trade.”

A highlight of the Showcase was the signing number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) & agreements by Sohar Port and Freezone with leading international organizations. These agreements span sustainable fuels, marine services, workforce development, safety enhancements, event collaboration, and international media outreach, expanding Oman’s global maritime footprint.

As a Strategic Sponsor of LISW25, SOHAR Port and Freezone underscored Oman’s geographical advantage on the Strait of Hormuz, its commitment to green energy, and its integrated logistics offering. The Showcase demonstrated how Oman is advancing its Vision 2040 agenda by diversifying the economy, supporting sustainable trade, and deepening its role in the international maritime community.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om .

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agri-bulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.