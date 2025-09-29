Muscat – SOHAR Port and Freezone is set to launch the second edition of its Port Management Program, reinforcing its role as a vibrant investment ecosystem transforming trade in Oman through sustainable practices. The five-day program will offer 32 government and regulatory stakeholders a unique and immersive experience designed to strengthen collaboration and knowledge sharing. Participants will gain valuable insight into SOHAR’s investment landscape, and long-term strategic objectives, helping to advance Oman Vision 2040 and the nation’s economic diversification agenda.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the program features expanded content, including site visits to major tenants such as Hutchison Ports Sohar, C. Steinweg Oman, Vale Oman, OQ, Jindal Steel Sohar, Majis, United Solar Polysilicon and the International Maritime College Oman (NU-IMCO). These curated visits provide real-time exposure to SOHAR’s integrated operations and highlight its multifunctional capabilities as a port and freezone. The program also includes sessions on international practices, port governance, logistics innovation, and freezone development, positioning SOHAR as a regional leader in sustainable trade facilitation and a knowledge hub for best practices.

“We are proud to launch the second edition of the Port Management Program, welcoming a new group of participants to SOHAR,” said Mohamed Al Ismaili People Manager. “This initiative strengthens our collaborative ties, supports national capacity building, and enables us to share strategic insight that drives sustainable growth. As we align with national objectives and global trade trends, SOHAR remains a destination connecting businesses to the world and a catalyst for Oman’s vibrant, future-focused investment ecosystem.”

Through its expanded focus on digitalization, sustainability, and governance excellence, SOHAR Port and Freezone reaffirms its dedication to knowledge exchange and institutional partnership, ensuring the Port Management Program plays a central role in advancing Oman’s global competitiveness.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.