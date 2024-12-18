Muscat, Oman- SOHAR Port and Freezone proudly announces its recognition at the Oman CSR Summit & Awards 2024, winning in two esteemed categories. The Maseer Program was awarded the Empowerment through Education accolade, highlighting SOHAR’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities within the community. This initiative has successfully enrolled over 400 students equipping them with vital skills in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Programming and other advanced technologies.

Additionally, SOHAR received the award for Best Sustainability Initiative for its impactful contribution to the national campaign aimed at planting ten million trees. This initiative focuses on enhancing environmental sustainability in North Al Batinah by combating desertification and promoting biodiversity.

These awards reflect SOHAR’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to foster sustainable practices and empower local communities. As a leader in sustainability initiatives, SOHAR Port and Freezone remains committed to driving positive change and supporting Oman’s vision for a greener future.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated Cargo terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.