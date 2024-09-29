SOHAR – Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, SOHAR Port and Freezone celebrated two decades of unparalleled achievements. The event, which was attended by key government dignitaries and partners, showcased SOHAR ’s legacy and standards of excellence in ports and free zones management. Leveraging Oman’s strategic location as a gateway between East and West, SOHAR has become a pivotal player in Oman’s integration into the global supply chain, pioneering advancements in the logistics sector while stimulating economic diversification and sustainability.

Since inception, SOHAR has demonstrated robust economic performance, attracting a remarkable total of USD 29 billion in investments to date. In H1 of 2024 alone, the port and freezone has secured USD 3.4 billion in investment, underscoring its appeal as a premier destination for international trade and commerce. The infrastructure has undergone significant enhancements, with the recent expansion of SOHAR Freezone Phase 2, introducing 345 hectares of additional leasable land. This strategic expansion aligns with the increasing demand for industrial and commercial spaces which is poised to facilitate increased connectivity and economic collaboration on a global scale.

“SOHAR Port and Freezone plays a crucial role in the daily lives of people across Oman, as the goods that flow through our facilities ultimately reach the homes of every citizen. Our performance over the past two decades reflects our commitment to excellence and our strategic importance as a global logistics hub. By continuously enhancing our operations and cultivating strong partnerships, we ensure a steady supply of essential goods that bolster the growth and progress of both local industries and the broader national economy.” said Eng. Abdullah bin Khalfan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Board of SOHAR Port and Freezone.

“SOHAR Port and Freezone has transcended traditional infrastructure; it has become a vital catalyst for commerce and economic growth in Oman. Over the last two decades, we have built a thriving integrated business ecosystem that not only supports local development but also enhances our global competitiveness. As we celebrate our achievements, we remain steadfast in our responsibility to driving innovation and accelerating the discovery of opportunities that will further propel Oman’s economic advancements on the world stage.” said Emile Hoogsteden, CEO Of SOHAR Port.

Strategic collaborations have been instrumental in shaping SOHAR’s success story. The partnership between Asyad Group and the Port of Rotterdam has established SOHAR as a world-class facility, renowned for its operational excellence and leading-edge approach. Alliances with other notable international companies, such as the groundbreaking initiative with United Solar Polysilicon to establish the region’s first polysilicon factory, further exemplify SOHAR’s commitment to fostering progressive-thinking and attracting transformative investments that support its vision as an industrial cluster and manufacturing hub for green products.

Today, SOHAR stands as a beacon of economic prosperity, contributing more than 2.1% to Oman’s GDP and generating nearly 36,000 direct and indirect jobs. This milestone offers a moment to reflect on the significant achievements that have defined SOHAR’s journey and its profound impact on the region’s economic landscape. “We extend our deepest appreciation to our stakeholders, whose unwavering trust and support have been the foundation of our success, reflecting our enduring partnerships and shared vision as we celebrate our 20th anniversary,” continued Hoogsteden.

SOHAR Port and Freezone is also a pioneer in sustainability, championing groundbreaking initiatives that support environmental stewardship. The Marsa LNG project, a USD 1.6 billion collaboration between Oman’s OQ Group and TotalEnergies, will establish the region’s first LNG bunkering hub powered entirely by solar energy. This initiative aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040 and carbon neutrality goals, while enhancing SOHAR’s maritime service offerings.

Beyond the LNG project, SOHAR’s dedication to sustainability extends through initiatives like the SOHAR Net Zero Alliance, which aims to reduce emissions and promote renewable energy projects across the port. By embracing clean technologies and sustainable practices, including the integration of solar energy and the exploration of clean hydrogen for manufacturing, SOHAR is leading the way in sustainable port operations.

At the heart of SOHAR’s journey is a strong focus on workforce development, empowering individuals and communities through dedicated training and educational programs that nurture the next generation of talent. This commitment is exemplified by ‘Maseer’, which offers hands-on workshops and real-world applications to equip students with essential skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and competitive job market. This year, over 400 students from Liwa and Suhar have participated in the 2024 edition.

By aligning its goals with Oman’s national priorities and aspirations, SOHAR is looking to the future with a clear vision that is focused on continued investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure, trail-blazing sustainability initiatives, and attracting global businesses with competitive advantages. Through these efforts, SOHAR Port and Freezone aims to continue to be a key driver of the wheel of Oman’s economic activity, contributing to the nation’s long-term prosperity and enhancing the well-being and capabilities of its communities.

-Ends-

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, dry and break-bulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 36,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.