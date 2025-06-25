Muscat: In alignment with its enduring commitment to sustainable development, cultural preservation, and community empowerment, Sohar Islamic – Sohar International’s Islamic banking window, has announced its role as the Gold Sponsor of the 3rd Rummana Agritourism Season, set to take place in the scenic highlands of Al Jabal Al Akhdar from July to September 2025. The festival highlights the richness of Oman’s agricultural heritage and the increasing significance of community-based tourism in driving inclusive economic growth. Coinciding with the peak of the pomegranate harvest season, the Rummana Festival offers visitors an immersive cultural and eco-tourism experience, celebrating the beauty of Oman’s natural environment, traditional practices, and the entrepreneurial spirit of its people. The initiative is a dynamic platform for small and medium-sized Omani enterprises to engage with wider audiences and create long-term value.

To formalize the partnership, an official agreement signing ceremony was held at Sohar International’s headquarters in the presence of Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, and Ms. Al Amjad Hilal Al Maawali, Chief Executive Officer of TEEPEE. The ceremony further underscored the bank’s strategic collaboration with key national stakeholders in support of Oman’s tourism and economic diversification agenda.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi stated: “At Sohar International, we take pride in supporting national initiatives that elevate Oman’s cultural richness while enabling sustainable, community-driven tourism. Our sponsorship of the Rummana Agritourism Season reflects our broader strategic commitment to fostering inclusive growth—by empowering local entrepreneurs, safeguarding natural and cultural heritage, and contributing to Oman’s long-term development priorities. As a financial institution aligned with Oman Vision 2040, we remain dedicated to initiatives that generate meaningful social impact and economic opportunity.”

Ms. Al Amjad Hilal Al Maawali, Chief Executive Officer of TEEPEE, commented: “The Rummana Festival offers a distinctive and enriching experience for visitors through a wide array of engaging activities and events. These initiatives allow guests to fully immerse themselves in the unique ambiance of the pomegranate season amidst the breathtaking landscape of Al Jabal Al Akhdar—making it a much-anticipated annual destination for visitors from across the Sultanate. The festival features a diverse selection of restaurants and cafés, in addition to a series of cultural and interactive workshops designed for families and children. These activities aim to promote the concept of agritourism and transfer agricultural knowledge through engaging and educational experiences. We extend our sincere appreciation to Sohar Islamic for its strategic partnership and pioneering role in supporting community and tourism-based initiatives that contribute meaningfully to sustainable development across the Sultanate.”

The festival will take place across Hayl Al Yaman and Saih Qatnah, transforming Al Jabal Al Akhdar into a vibrant destination for cultural celebration, rural tourism, and local enterprise development. With participation from Omani SMEs, the festival will feature a wide array of family-friendly and educational experiences, including guided farm tours, pomegranate picking, cultural performances, and dedicated markets for locally produced goods.

Visitors will also enjoy themed activity zones offering agricultural demonstrations, artisanal souvenir stalls, local culinary experiences, and recreational areas designed for families and children. Sohar Islamic’s involvement in the festival reaffirms its position as a key enabler of sustainable development, cultural preservation, and social inclusion, reinforcing its commitment to building a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future for Oman.

-Ends-

About Sohar International

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience.

Learn more at www.soharinternational.com.