Muscat: Reflecting its deep-rooted commitment to advancing Islamic finance and supporting platforms that encourage dialogue and collaboration, Sohar Islamic – Sohar International’s Islamic window, served as the Main Sponsor of the 3rd Zakat Forum, held at the Sultan Qaboos Complex for Youth, Culture and Entertainment in Salalah. Organized from 23rd to 25th September 2025, the forum was inaugurated on Wednesday, 24th September, with H.E. Sheikh Salim Mustahil Al Ma’ashani, Advisor in the Diwan of Royal Court, as Guest of Honor, alongside the esteemed presence of H.E. Dr. Mohammed Said Al Maamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs. By sponsoring the forum for the third consecutive year, Sohar Islamic reaffirmed its role as a trusted partner in promoting Islamic finance and fostering meaningful dialogue on issues of social and economic importance.

The forum focused on the role of Zakat committees in advancing Oman Vision 2040, particularly in strengthening identity, citizenship, and social solidarity. Discussions also highlighted the importance of building partnerships with the public and private sectors, training committee employees on best practices, and sharing successful experiences from Oman and abroad. Sohar Islamic’s sponsorship aligned with these national priorities, underscoring its support for initiatives that enhance community development and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head- Islamic Banking, Sohar Islamic, said, “The Zakat Forum is more than a gathering of thought leaders – it is a testament to the transformative role Islamic finance plays in shaping equitable societies. For banks like Sohar Islamic, platforms such as this serve as opportunities to foster awareness, encourage collaboration, and drive innovation across the industry, while advancing knowledge-sharing, promoting Islamic financial literacy, and ensuring Sharia-compliant solutions remain central to sustainable growth. Our presence at the forum reflects our belief that Islamic banks must move beyond transactional services to act as enablers of progress, advocates of inclusivity, and contributors to long-term development.”

Through its participation, Sohar Islamic engaged with policymakers, scholars, and practitioners on the evolving landscape of Zakat and Islamic finance. The bank also showcased its diverse portfolio of Sharia-compliant products and services tailored to modern financial needs. By connecting with participants from diverse backgrounds, Sohar Islamic demonstrated the relevance of Zakat within today’s economies and the positive role Islamic finance can play in advancing community well-being. As a gesture of recognition for its valued contribution, Sohar Islamic was presented with a token of appreciation by the organizers, further highlighting the significance of its sponsorship and continued partnership with this important platform.

As one of Oman’s leading Islamic banking windows, Sohar Islamic remains committed to broadening awareness of Sharia-compliant finance, delivering tailored solutions, and enhancing service excellence. By embracing innovation and leveraging digital advancements, the bank continues to contribute to the growth of Islamic finance in the Sultanate while reinforcing the resilience and dynamism of the wider financial system.

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om