Muscat – Sohar Islamic - Sohar International's Islamic Window reaffirms its dedication to serving the community by donating laptops to the Zakat Authority. The laptop handover ceremony took place at a gathering hosted at the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs. This initiative reflects the bank's commitment to enhancing the role played by Zakat committees in the distribution, governance, and control of Zakat duties.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated, “Our foremost objective has always been to uplift lives through our support for initiatives that benefit society. We maintain a steadfast commitment to making a positive impact on the communities we serve. The donation of laptops to the Zakat Authority will enhance the role of committees through the use of the latest innovative technologies and adjust the eligibility and disbursement criteria for beneficiaries of various categories."

Sohar Islamic is dedicated to advancing socio-economic development, not only through responsible banking practices but also through meaningful contributions to the communities it serves. Aligned with this commitment, the bank initiates a range of programs aimed at creating lasting benefits for both the national economy and society. Recognizing the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in achieving these ambitious objectives, Sohar Islamic remains unwavering in its dedication to actively contribute to the comprehensive development of the nation.

As a forward-thinking and dynamic bank, Sohar Islamic’s initiatives encompass various sectors, including education, health, sports, and more. Through meaningful partnerships with leading charities and institutions dedicated to community welfare, the bank has remained at the helm of contributing to the nation's socio-economic progress. The Bank not only acknowledges the importance fulfilling its social responsibilities but also remains committed to monitoring the impact of its concerted efforts to ensure a sustainable positive effect on the larger community.

