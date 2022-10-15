Muscat: Continuing to innovate for providing better customer service and enhanced digital financial inclusion, Sohar Islamic announced its Free Remittance Offer. The offer extended Until 31 December 2022 allows Sohar Islamic retails customers to transfer money to a local account or internationally with no charge when using Sohar Islamic mobile banking app.

Revealing the new offer, Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer said, “The Free Remittance offer is an exclusive solution to enable our customers to carry out instant money transfers with no fees. Additionally, customers can now make the most of the current exchange rates after removing the fees related to transferring money, especially for transfers abroad. This will definitely enhance the banking experience for our customers while supporting the broader digitalisation objectives of the nation.”

The Sohar Islamic mobile app features a modern, streamlined look that caters ease of navigation, allowing customers to do banking on the go with facilities to view account balances, transfer funds, pay utility bills, credit card payments and much more. Prior to the commencement of the campaign, prices for domestic transfers were between RO. 1 to RO. 3, while international transfer were charged RO. 5 per transaction in additional to the VAT.

With an all-pervasive culture of innovation, best-in-class operations, and a keen focus on contributing to the country’s socio-economic progress, the bank continues to invest significantly in digitalisation, providing structured and customised array of relevant technologies and digital capabilities to ensure it is fully geared for the future.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.

