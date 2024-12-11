Muscat. Reinforcing its steadfast commitment to advancing the Sultanate’s economic aspirations while championing the advantages of Sharia-compliant financial solutions, Sohar Islamic – the Islamic banking window of Sohar International – has commenced operations at its new branch at Khazaen. Situated within Khazaen Economic City, Oman’s largest integrated economic development zone and a vital hub for logistics, industry, and commerce, the new branch underscores the strategic importance of this sector in driving economic diversification and growth. The logistics sector is key to Oman’s economy, enhancing trade, supporting industry, and creating jobs, aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s goal of making the country a global logistics leader.

By establishing a presence in Khazaen, Sohar Islamic is well-positioned to contribute to this sector’s development through tailored financial solutions that foster investment, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth. The bank’s services will support logistics companies with Sharia-compliant financing options for infrastructure development, supply chain management, and business expansion. Furthermore, the branch will provide specialized banking products that empower businesses to access capital, enhance cash flow, and achieve long-term sustainability, thereby reinforcing the sector’s capacity to meet the demands of an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Commenting on the operations commencement of the new branch, Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer, stated, “Khazaen’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure position it as a cornerstone of economic activity, seamlessly connecting local, regional, and international markets. The establishment of our dedicated branch within this dynamic zone reflects Sohar Islamic’s commitment to providing Sharia-compliant financial services that cater to the unique needs of both individuals and businesses. This milestone aligns with our strategic focus on empowering communities and contributing to Oman’s economic vision. Through innovative and ethical financial solutions, we aim to drive local growth, support entrepreneurial initiatives, and enable responsible investments that strengthen Oman’s economic diversification and long-term resilience.”

Sohar Islamic’s new Khazaen branch exemplifies the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence, seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art technology to deliver a superior banking experience. Designed to ensure efficiency and precision, the branch streamlines processes, making every interaction swift and customer-centric. Reinforcing its dedication to supporting the local workforce, the branch is also staffed by a team of highly skilled professionals whose expertise is complemented by a deep understanding of the region’s cultural values and unique financial needs.

The branch offers a holistic suite of Sharia-compliant financial services tailored to the diverse requirements of individuals and businesses. Customers can access full-service banking operations, including cash transactions, teller services, and on-site ATMs for convenient day-to-day banking. For those seeking growth opportunities, the branch provides account opening, Islamic financing solutions, and efficient cheque and card processing, guaranteeing both flexibility and support for financial advancement. Additionally, remittance services enable fast and secure transfers, catering to both local and international requirements, further enhancing the branch’s role as a trusted financial partner within the community.

The opening of Sohar Islamic's Khazaen branch is a key step in advancing Oman’s socio-economic growth. Through thoughtfully tailored Sharia-compliant financial solutions, the branch enhances access to Islamic services and supports entrepreneurship. The bank also promotes ethical investments in sustainable projects, fostering balanced economic development, while upholding transparency to ensure financial stability, build trust, and lay a strong foundation for long-term success within Khazaen.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com