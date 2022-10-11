Muscat: In line with its efforts to place the Sultanate among the top 20 countries in the Global Innovation Index, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic, Sohar International’s Islamic Window, recently participated as the Gold Sponsor at the 3rd Oman Science Festival which was inaugurated by H.E. Eng. Saeed Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. Attended by H.E Dr. Madiha Ahmed Al Shaibani, Minister of Education, the national-level event, which is organized by the Ministry of Education is being held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from 10 to 15 October 2022 with the central theme ‘With science we meet again’. The bank’s participation in the event is in line with the MoU signed with the Ministry of Education earlier in June, thus reaffirming its commitment to creating a knowledge-based economy, and promoting a culture of creative thinking in the community.

Commenting on the exhibition, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “Oman Vision 2040 lays a strong emphasis on quality education. Being a bank that is strongly aligned with the goals of the nation, Sohar International acknowledges the importance of long-term planning, consistent efforts, and direct investment in capacity building to achieve the overarching objectives of the national agenda. The exhibition’s focus on promoting science, innovation, and research amongst the youth will contribute to preparing the coming generation to embrace disruption, face competition, and navigate through an ever-changing world. Through its various endeavours, Sohar International will continue to work in unison with the authorities to encourage knowledge sharing, talent development, and inclusivity in the education system.”

Taking a holistic approach to generating more awareness, interest, and a positive trend in science, innovation and research, the festival had over 70 scientific corners with 452 activities in different fields. It included an exhibition, a theatre, interactive scientific workshops, and various competitions. Playing an active role in the exhibition, Sohar International, through the Sohar Academy, also organised an educational session on the topic ‘Junior Investor’ for the festival visitors. The stand setup by Sohar International and Sohar Islamic attracted a large number of students allowing the banks’ employees to interact and network with Omani students and educate them on saving accounts and mobile banking app.

The festival also aims to encourage Omani students develop a scientific bent of mind and keep pace with global technological trends. The 2nd edition of the Oman Science Festival which was held in 2019 provided around 300 events and activities with over 1,000 students taking part in programming and robotics competitions, hackathons, drone competitions as well as scientific presentations.

As an organisation that focuses on the knowledge sharing initiatives, Sohar International has been consistent in its efforts to guide, encourage, and stimulate continued learning and development, knowledge exchange, and critical thinking. The bank’s thought leadership program, Viewpoints – Sohar International’s Chairman Forum, has not only injected global best practices into the local market but has also inspired the youth to continue developing individual capabilities. In addition, through its various campaigns, the bank has also been at the forefront of advocating prudent investment habits amongst the youth.

Sohar International’s participation in the Oman Science Festival is a testament to its unwavering support for thoughtful, youth-driven programs that have the potential to drive socio-economic progress. By imparting quality education, nurturing a curious mindset, and imbibing a zeal for excellence in the youth, Sohar International has been encouraging positive transformation in the community.

