Muscat: Setting new standards for excellence in the digital banking sphere, Sohar International was recently recognized as the 'Most Innovative Digital Bank for Ecosystem Services – Oman 2023' at The Global Economics Awards in UAE. This achievement solidifies the bank’s leadership in the dynamic landscape of modern banking, emphasizing Sohar International’s unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation with a primary focus on enhancing customer experience through the successful implementation of its revolutionary ecosystem, seamlessly integrating both financial and non-financial services into its mobile banking app.

Commenting on receiving the award, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated, “The key essence of digital transformation is that it is a dynamic, continual process—one that is agile enough to promptly adapt to the ever-evolving expectations of customers. At Sohar International, it transcends being merely a project or task, assuming the stature of a meticulously integrated business discipline, woven into every operational facet. Our relentless pursuit of innovative ideation propels us to redefine the boundaries, guided by a vision to become a service-oriented company. The recent launch of an ecosystem of financial and non-financial services is yet another jewel in our crown of achievements. Winning the Most Innovative Digital Bank for Ecosystem Services award underscores Sohar International's proactive digitalization strategy and firm commitment to aligning its vision with the nation's overarching digital goals.”

The award was presented at the Shangri-La Dubai, at a renowned annual event that acknowledges exemplary market players across various business domains. Sohar International's transformational journey goes beyond banking, as it launched a first-of-its-kind innovative ecosystem of financial and non-financial services through its mobile banking app in Oman. This ecosystem, categorized into 'My Life' and 'My Goals,' perfectly complements customers' lifestyles, offering services such as air travel ticket booking, hotel reservations, and purchasing gift vouchers.

Elaborating on this achievement, Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, remarked, "We are indeed delighted to have received this award which attests to Sohar International’s relentless dedication to digital innovation and customer-centric solutions. Our perspective on investing in digital realms extends beyond a calculated efficiency measure – we perceive it as an indispensable stride towards fortifying the bank's resilience, elevating customer satisfaction, and ensuring enduring sustainability within the rapidly evolving financial landscape.”

Sohar International's strategic approach seamlessly transitions into its expansive suite of digital offerings, ranging from intuitive mobile banking applications to sophisticated, unified internet banking platforms tailored for retail and corporate clients. The bank's new ecosystem, launched with integration into the digital landscape, offers a myriad of services designed to enhance the lives of its valued customers. Within this innovative platform, individuals can experience the world at their fingertips. To embark on this journey, customers can simply download the app, open a digital account if new, log in, and choose the desired service under 'My Life’ and ‘My Goals.' This initiative aligns with Sohar International's strategic commitment to providing unparalleled support at every life stage.

Through the categorized services under 'My Travel,' 'My Bills,' and 'My Entertainment,' Sohar International aims to provide customers with seamless financial management that brings ease to their everyday routines. 'My Travel' offers a convenient solution for customers to effortlessly book flights using their cards, as well as access holiday packages for a seamless travel experience. Meanwhile, customers can easily top-up their international mobile with more than 80 international mobile operators using 'My Bills.' For entertainment seekers, 'My Entertainment' allows users to purchase gift cards from anywhere and send them to anyone, including dining, shopping, and much more from more than 500 brands worldwide. Additionally, mobile users can book from over 300 leisure activities, including amusement parks, cruises, and much more, available in 80 cities. These initial offerings cater to the diverse interests and preferences of customers, enhancing their overall experience with the Sohar International app.

Through ongoing impactful initiatives like these, Sohar International reinforces its dedication to shaping the future of banking, establishing new standards in innovation, and ensuring an unparalleled digital banking experience for its clients.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com