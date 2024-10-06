Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a leader in the digital banking landscape, Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Digital Leadership in Banking’ accolade at the DX Oman 2024 summit. This recognition highlights the bank’s unwavering commitment to transforming the banking experience through cutting-edge technological advancements, delivering seamless and efficient solutions that cater to both retail and corporate clients.

Underlining Sohar International’s leadership in Oman’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the award honors a trailblazer in the banking sector that has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to digital transformation, perfectly aligning with Oman’s journey toward digitalization. The bank has developed cutting-edge digital banking solutions that not only enhance customer experiences but also make financial services more accessible through intuitive digital platforms. Additionally, it stands as a pioneer in implementing Ecosystems and API banking solutions with a strong emphasis on data-driven decision-making and personalized services, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry

Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, commented on the award, stating, “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving digital excellence and supporting Oman’s broader vision for a digitally empowered economy. At Sohar International, we harness advanced digital platforms to deliver secure, accessible, and reliable banking services that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also strengthen the country’s financial infrastructure. Our forward-thinking approach to digital transformation, underpinned by AI-powered banking solutions has firmly positioned us as a leader in the industry. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, we continue to redefine banking excellence, enhancing the experiences of both retail and corporate clients. This award validates our strategic direction and reinforces our commitment to leading the future of banking in Oman.”

Sohar International continues to lead the financial sector by driving innovation and setting new benchmarks for customer-centric banking. The bank’s commitment to enhancing both retail and corporate services is evident through its integration of advanced technologies, such as AI-powered banking solutions, digital payment gateways, and next-generation POS systems. For retail clients, Sohar International has introduced Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, providing secure, seamless, and contactless payment options, while its mobile banking apps now offer ‘My Life’ and ‘My Goals’ features, allowing users to book travel, make hotel reservations, and purchase gift vouchers. On the corporate side, the bank’s Unified Transaction Banking Platform delivers comprehensive services like auto reconciliation, supply chain finance, and digital trade finance, while the API Banking Portal offers advanced financial management solutions for government bodies, corporations, and fintech firms. These innovations demonstrate Sohar International’s strategic focus on leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency, security, and convenience, solidifying its position as a digital pioneer transforming the banking experience in Oman.

The DX Oman 2024 summit, held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Engineer Badr bin Salem Al Maamari, provided a premier platform for exploring advancements in digital transformation across various sectors. The event brought together key government figures, industry leaders, and top executives, highlighting breakthrough innovations in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. As part of this event, Sohar International's Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, participated in a panel discussion titled "The Digital Transformation Conference 2024," where he shared insights on how AI and machine learning are revolutionizing the banking sector and driving digital transformation initiatives.

Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has been recognized as the ‘Best Performing Company’ in the Large Cap category at the prestigious Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2024. In addition to receiving this distinguished award, Sohar International has earned several notable accolades throughout the year. The bank was recognized for 'Best Mobile App Oman 2024' and honored as Oman’s Best Bank by the prestigious Middle East Euromoney Awards for Excellence. At the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2024, Sohar International secured multiple honors, further solidifying its reputation as a leading financial institution. Among its esteemed recognitions, the bank was awarded the 'Highest Year-on-Year Growth in Total Assets among GCC Banks' by the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards, the title of 'Most Innovative Digital Bank for Ecosystem Services – Oman 2023' by The Global Economics, UK, and most recently, the 'Digital Leadership in Banking' award at DX Oman 2024. These accolades collectively reinforce Sohar International’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership within the financial sector.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com