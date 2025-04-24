Dubai, UAE – Yango Group, a global tech company, marks a strong presence at the Machines Can See 2025 summit, showcasing three of its pioneering AI-powered innovations: Yasmina, a human-like bilingual AI assistant; Yango Tech Robotics’ warehouse AI solutions; and Yango Tech Autonomy’s last-mile delivery robots. Taking place from April 23-24 at the Expo Zone on the Boulevard of Emirates Towers, the event is part of Dubai AI Week, bringing together global experts, innovators, and industry leaders.

Yango Group is presenting a preview of its bilingual human-like AI assistant, Yasmina, ahead of a major update. Visitors can experience the latest smart speaker in the lineup – Yasmina Lite – featuring the assistant’s capabilities and tailored for educational scenarios. Powered by an advanced LLM and already capable of generating new ideas, explaining complex concepts, and performing calculations, Yasmina is becoming the ideal everyday tutor for children and lifelong learners alike. With translation capabilities coming soon, the AI assistant is set to become an indispensable tool for anyone aiming to learn Arabic or English.

Rami Abu Arja, Senior Innovation Marketing Manager at Yasmina, Yango Group, commented: “One of the most important shifts in AI is the move toward creating systems that genuinely understand and reflect the cultural identities and everyday experiences of their users. Yasmina embodies this evolution, offering interactions tailored to the Middle East. Our participation at Machines Can See is part of our commitment to advancing AI that is both innovative and deeply connected to the communities it serves, contributing to the ongoing growth of human-centred AI in the region.”



Yango Tech Robotics is showcasing its Picker Robot, an AI-powered robotics solution for warehouse automation based on imitation learning. Picker Robot is trained using behavioural cloning, learning directly from human experts and thousands of real-world warehouse scenarios. A system that mirrors human adaptability, handling up to 97% of product types with up to 95% picking accuracy, even in unpredictable environments. It helps businesses streamline operations and reduce the need for manual labour. As the region races toward more agile, sustainable, and resilient logistics, robotics powered by imitation learning is a new frontier of physical AI.

Yango Tech Autonomy is featuring its latest fleet of autonomous delivery robots capable of navigating city streets, accessing hard-to-reach areas, and transporting goods quickly and sustainably. Designed to perform in diverse weather and terrain conditions, the robots support cleaner urban logistics. Through a recent partnership with food tech retail company ROOTS, the service is now live in Dubai’s Sobha Hartland community, enabling faster, more eco-friendly last-mile deliveries.

A strong national strategy backs the UAE’s ambition to become a global AI destination. As part of the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, AI is expected to contribute 14% to the country’s GDP by 2030, with AI adoption across sectors targeted to boost productivity and improve quality of life. Regionally, McKinsey projects that AI could add as much as $150 billion to GCC economies.

Yango Group's participation at Machines Can See 2025 reflects its commitment to advancing this transformation through intelligent, inclusive, and regionally adapted technologies. Visitors can explore Yango's comprehensive AI and tech solutions at the Expo Zone during the summit.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. For more information, please visit www.yango.com.