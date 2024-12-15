Muscat: Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has been honored with the title of ‘Best Government Banking in Oman 2024’ by International Business Magazine. This prestigious accolade underscores the bank’s pivotal role in the government banking sector, showcasing its comprehensive suite of tailored financial products and services designed to meet the unique needs of government entities. As a key enabler of national mega projects, Sohar International has positioned itself as a catalyst for propelling the Sultanate’s economic growth.

The award was presented at a grand ceremony held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai which was attended by Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer, and Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer, along with representatives from prominent regional and international financial institutions.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated, “Being awarded such a coveted title is not just a reflection of our leadership in the sector, but a direct endorsement of the trust and confidence placed in us by the institutions that drive national progress. At Sohar International, we go beyond being a traditional service provider—we are a strategic partner to the government, helping navigate the complexities of public sector financing. Our approach is anchored in delivering bespoke, forward-thinking solutions that align with Oman’s Vision 2040, supporting the country’s efforts to diversify and grow its economy. On the other hand, our dedication to innovation and the seamless integration of modern financial technologies has enabled us to enhance the efficiency of government operations, streamline financing for critical projects, and facilitate large-scale investments. The continued confidence from government entities reflects the stability, credibility, and depth of expertise that Sohar International has cultivated over the years. This recognition further underscores our unwavering commitment to Oman’s economic agenda.”

Sohar International’s Government Banking unit offers a comprehensive suite of services, including remittances, trade finance, corporate credit cards, and other advanced digital banking solutions. In addition, the bank delivers customized financial solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of government institutions and their employees. Moreover, Sohar International partners with local financial entities on syndications to support large-scale national projects in sectors such as shipping, hospitality, and oil and gas. This collaborative and integrated approach enables the bank to play a pivotal role in driving Oman’s economic growth.

Sohar International’s achievements in 2024 reflect its commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership. The bank was honored with the prestigious title of ‘Bank of the Year 2024 – Oman’ by The Banker magazine, a renowned UK-based publication by the Financial Times. Other accolades include the ‘Best Corporate Banking – Oman’ award by the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024, the ‘Best Performing Company’ in the Large Cap category at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2024, and the prestigious ‘Oman’s Best Bank’ title by the Middle East Euromoney Awards for Excellence. Recognized for its digital innovation, Sohar International received the ‘Digital Leadership in Banking’ award at DX Oman 2024 and the ‘Best Mobile App Oman 2024’. Additional honors include multiple awards at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards and the ‘Most Innovative Digital Bank for Ecosystem Services – Oman 2023’ by The Global Economics, UK. These achievements reaffirm Sohar International’s position as a leader in advancing the financial sector in Oman and beyond.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centered on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com