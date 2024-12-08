Muscat. Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has been honored with the esteemed title of ‘Bank of the Year 2024 – Oman’ by The Banker magazine, a prestigious UK based publication by the Financial Times. This recognition highlights the bank’s forward-thinking strategy, exceptional growth, and significant contributions to advancing both national and regional economic goals. It reflects Sohar International’s dedication to transforming Oman’s financial landscape through innovation, strategic growth, and active participation in pivotal national projects. By driving economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040, the bank continues to strengthen its position as a key enabler of sustainable development.

At the award ceremony held in London on December 4, 2024, global financial leaders gathered to celebrate excellence in the banking industry. Sohar International was proudly represented by Mr. Aziz Al Jahdhami, Chief Priority Banking Officer, and Mr. Omar Baccouche, Executive Vice President of Global Banking, who accepted the award on behalf of the bank’s leadership and dedicated team. This accolade not only highlights the bank’s achievements but also underscores its unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth, empowering communities, and strengthening Oman’s position on the global economic stage.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “Being named ‘Bank of the Year 2024 – Oman’ by The Banker is a testament to Sohar International’s unwavering commitment to redefining excellence in banking. This accolade highlights the success of our forward-looking strategy, exceptional growth, significant contributions to advancing national and regional economic goals, and dedication to transforming Oman’s financial landscape. At Sohar International, we remain steadfast in our mission to elevate industry standards while aligning with Oman’s economic aspirations. Our investments in digital transformation have enhanced accessibility and operational efficiency, empowering clients with intelligent financial solutions that meet their evolving needs. Moreover, our deep commitment to sustainability ensures that our growth contributes to long-term national and environmental resilience. This recognition inspires us to continue driving purpose-driven progress and shaping the future of banking in Oman and beyond.”

The prestigious ‘Bank of the Year 2024 – Oman’ award by The Banker reflects a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of financial institutions against a diverse set of criteria. This recognition emphasizes not only quantitative performance indicators such as financial strength and stability but also qualitative dimensions, including strategic adaptability, innovation, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Sohar International’s success in earning this accolade underscores its excellence in driving digital transformation, embedding sustainable practices, and fostering positive socio-economic contributions in alignment with Oman’s national development goals. By maintaining strong governance and consistently upholding regulatory standards, the bank has reinforced its position as a leader in the financial sector, setting new benchmarks for innovation, resilience, and value creation.

Sohar International’s achievements in 2024 reflect its commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership. The bank was honored with the ‘Best Corporate Banking – Oman’ by the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024, the ‘Best Performing Company’ in the Large Cap category at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2024, and the prestigious ‘Oman’s Best Bank’ by the Middle East Euromoney Awards for Excellence. Recognized for its digital innovation, Sohar International received the ‘Digital Leadership in Banking’ award at DX Oman 2024 and the ‘Best Mobile App Oman 2024’. Additional accolades include multiple honors at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards and the ‘Most Innovative Digital Bank for Ecosystem Services – Oman 2023’ by The Global Economics, UK. These achievements reaffirm Sohar International’s position as a leader in advancing the financial sector in Oman and beyond.

