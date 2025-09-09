Muscat: Reaffirming its role as a leader in advancing Oman’s digital transformation, Sohar International showcased its strong presence at COMEX 2025. As part of the inauguration ceremony, held under the patronage of H.H. Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, distinguished high level dignitaries— visited the Sohar International booth. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, along with members of the senior management team. During the visit, the guests were introduced to the bank’s innovative digital banking solutions, AI-powered experiences, open banking opportunities, and engaging interactive activations. This showcase has been a statement to underscore Sohar International’s unwavering commitment to staying Always a Step Ahead — delivering secure, seamless, and future-ready digital banking experiences for its customers.

Now in its 34th edition, COMEX is the Sultanate’s largest and most influential technology exhibition, serving as a premier platform for innovation, collaboration, and national progress. Sohar International’s presence at this landmark event highlights its pioneering role in digital banking and its commitment to supporting Oman’s transformation into a knowledge-driven economy by staying one step ahead in delivering secure, fast, and seamless digital banking experiences.

At COMEX 2025, Sohar International has set up a dedicated, experience-driven booth designed to showcase the bank’s leadership in digital innovation and customer engagement. The booth is divided into four interactive zones that bring the future of banking to life: the Digital Banking Zone, spotlighting the bank’s latest advancements in open banking, AI-driven solutions, and payment innovations; the Self-Experience Zone, where visitors can try the technologies firsthand; the Activation Zone, offering dynamic activities and interactive engagements; and a welcoming Customer Lounge, complete with complimentary coffee, rewards, giveaways, and exciting prizes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “At Sohar International, we draw inspiration from innovation and technology to craft an advanced banking experience that delivers exceptional value beyond expectations. Our participation in COMEX 2025 serves as a platform to highlight our leadership in the digital sector, enabling us to engage directly with our customers and partners, and share our vision for developing innovative financial solutions. We believe this approach enhances competitiveness, positions the Sultanate at the forefront of the global digital landscape, and supports the nation’s journey toward a renewed and sustainable knowledge-based economy.”

As part of its active participation at COMEX 2025, Sohar International signed a landmark collaboration agreement with Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) to provide integrated digital solutions and cybersecurity services. The agreement was signed by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, and Sheikh Talal Said Al Mamari, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, during a ceremony held at the exhibition. This collaboration strengthens ties between the banking and telecommunications sectors, aiming to unlock new opportunities in digital innovation, enhance customer experiences, and support Oman’s national vision for a diversified, technology-driven economy.

With its participation, Sohar International is reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in digital banking and a key enabler of Oman’s Vision 2040 goals. By leading with innovation, embracing partnerships, and championing national progress, the bank continues to shape the future of financial services and deliver value that extends far beyond banking.

