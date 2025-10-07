Muscat — Sohar International reaffirmed its dedication to supporting Oman’s national strategic priorities by participating in the launch of the Food Security Lab 2025, a strategic platform aimed at enhancing local and foreign investment in the Sultanate’s food security sector in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in collaboration with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit and the National Program for Investment and Export Development “Nazdaher,” the Food Security Lab 2025 provides a national forum to review sector programs, evaluate existing projects, and address challenges hindering implementation. The Lab’s agenda is structured around several key pillars, including investment, sustainability, strategic planning, digital transformation, and empowerment. These pillars aim to strengthen Oman’s food security ecosystem, enhance supply chains, foster innovation, and create long-term economic value for the Sultanate.

The Food Security Lab 2025 was inaugurated under the patronage of Dr. Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. Representing Sohar International at the official launch, Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer, highlighted the bank’s active role in supporting Oman’s strategic initiatives, stating: "We are proud to emphasize the bank’s ongoing support for vital sectors in the Sultanate and the importance of collaboration between financial institutions and national initiatives to foster a sustainable environment for growth and development. Our involvement in the Food Security Lab 2025 reflects Sohar International’s continued commitment to national priorities. By facilitating investment opportunities, enabling strategic initiatives, and promoting innovative solutions, we aim to contribute to a resilient and sustainable food system that aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040."

As part of its engagement, Sohar International hosted a dedicated stall at the event to showcase its tailored products and services designed to support investors and enterprises within the food security sector. This initiative underscores the bank’s role as a trusted partner in enabling economic diversification, driving sustainable development, and facilitating innovation in alignment with national priorities.

Sohar International’s participation in the Food Security Lab 2025 demonstrates its commitment to leveraging financial expertise and resources to support strategic sectors, foster investment, and deliver sustainable economic growth in the Sultanate. Through active engagement with national programs and strategic projects, the bank continues to play a pivotal role in realizing the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, empowering investors, enhancing sector resilience, and contributing to a sustainable and diversified economy.

