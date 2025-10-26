Muscat: In line with its national commitment and continued support for economic diversification and sustainable development, Sohar International announced its main sponsorship of the 3rd International Dates and Honey Exhibition, held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) from 23 to 29 October 2025. The exhibition was inaugurated under the patronage of Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Governor of Musandam, in the presence of Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and witnessed the participation of over 250 local and international exhibitors representing 20 countries worldwide. Sohar International’s sponsorship underscores its contribution toward achieving Oman’s national goal of positioning the Sultanate as a global hub for dates by 2026, while promoting traditional food industries, empowering local innovators and farmers, and enriching the national economy with sustainable growth that endures across generations.

Representing Sohar International at the exhibition, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer, stated: “Championing sectors that advance Oman’s self-sufficiency and economic resilience is not merely an act of sponsorship — it is an investment in the nation’s sustainable future. The Dates and Honey Festival showcases the strength and potential of Oman’s agrifood industries, highlighting the excellence of local produce while creating meaningful opportunities for farmers, producers, and small enterprises to expand their reach and impact. At Sohar International, we view it as our responsibility to facilitate the growth of such strategic sectors that align with Oman Vision 2040, fostering innovation, stimulating local enterprise, and strengthening non-oil industries.”

The exhibition is a platform that harmoniously blends heritage with innovation and engages all segments of society. Visitors explored a wide array of pavilions showcasing honey, dates, and their derivatives, alongside modern production technologies, handicrafts, Omani sweets, and creative culinary experiences. The event also featured panel discussions, cultural performances, educational seminars, and interactive activities for children.

The exhibition witnessed the signing of several local and international cooperation agreements, further strengthening Oman’s agricultural and food industries, and inspiring present and future generations to preserve the nation’s agricultural heritage and enhance its contribution to income diversification.

Through this strategic partnership, Sohar International reinforces its role as an active enabler of food security and economic sustainability—two key pillars of Oman’s long-term development framework. The Bank continues to support initiatives that enhance sectoral competitiveness, stimulate private investment, and strengthen the national value chain through innovation, productivity, and global market integration. This initiative also reflects the Bank’s commitment to building strategic synergies between the financial sector and national development priorities, enabling greater connectivity among producers, entrepreneurs, and markets, and expanding Oman’s presence within global trade ecosystems. By aligning its efforts with national diversification goals, Sohar International continues to play a pivotal role in shaping an inclusive and resilient economy.

Beyond its economic contribution, Sohar International’s engagement embodies its broader vision of social and cultural empowerment—celebrating Oman’s heritage while advancing sustainable progress. By supporting initiatives that preserve cultural identity and promote local enterprise, the Bank reaffirms its position as a catalyst for positive change and a trusted partner in shaping Oman’s future.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om