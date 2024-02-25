Muscat: In alignment with its commitment to contribute to the national innovation strategy aiming to position the Sultanate among the top 20 countries in the Global Innovation Index, Sohar International, the fastest-growing bank in Oman, recently sponsored the "Sustainable Innovation Hackathon for a Better Future," hosted by the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Muscat. The event, took place from February 19th to February 21st, 2024, served as a platform for young entrepreneurs and innovators to collaborate, ideate, and contribute to a more sustainable future. With a focus on harnessing the creativity and ingenuity of Oman's youth, the event aimed to drive positive change and foster sustainability. The event was graced by the presence of His Excellency Abdulsalam bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority. Representing the bank, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer at Sohar International, graced the event as the guest of honor for the closing ceremony.

Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, stated, “We are proud to sponsor the ‘Sustainable Innovation Hackathon for a Better Future’, as it embodies our commitment to nurturing local talent and driving positive change in Oman. The passion and creativity demonstrated by the participants throughout the event are truly remarkable. The Sustainable Innovation Hackathon has not only provided a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas but also fostered meaningful connections between stakeholders across sectors. By empowering the youth and fostering innovation, we contribute to the realization of Oman Vision 2040 and the nation's long-term development goals.”

During the Event, The hackathon was accompanied by a student entrepreneurship fair and a lecture delivered by His Excellency Abdulsalam bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority. This reflected the cooperation and partnership between the university, government and private sector institutions.

Sohar International has continuously demonstrated an unwavering commitment to strengthening the national economy and fostering the holistic development of Oman. This steadfast dedication is exemplified by the bank’s consistent support for initiatives aligned with these values. Such actions serve as a testament to Sohar International’s resolute efforts to drive growth in the business landscape, promote entrepreneurship and innovation, and advance the cause of sustainable development.

