Muscat: Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, continues to set new benchmarks in the banking sector. Honored with the 'Best Corporate Banking – Oman' title by the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024, the bank's exceptional performance, operational excellence, and innovative product portfolio stand out. Dedicated to driving socio-economic progress, Sohar International empowers its clients to achieve their goals through tailored financial and advisory solutions offered by its Wholesale Banking Group, all while aligning with Oman Vision 2040 to support businesses of all scales.

Dr. Manish Dhameja, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated: “We are truly honored to receive the 'Best Corporate Banking – Oman' award, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in banking. At Sohar International, we understand that market leadership carries great responsibility, which is why we uphold strong business fundamentals and adopt global best practices across our products, processes, and people. This award reflects our ability to consistently deliver innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our corporate clients. By staying attuned to market dynamics and forging strategic partnerships, we remain committed to driving Oman’s economic growth and supporting the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

Sohar International has solidified its reputation as a trusted financial partner, playing a pivotal role in national projects and supporting corporates with innovative financial solutions. The bank’s Unified Transaction Banking Platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including supply chain finance, liquidity management, and digital trade finance, while its API Banking Portal empowers government entities, corporations, and fintech companies with advanced financial tools. By providing deep business insights, Sohar International enables clients to optimize returns, navigate market volatility, and make informed, long-term decisions. This holistic approach, coupled with secure payment gateways and efficient corporate banking solutions, has not only helped businesses thrive but also contributed to the overall economic growth of Oman.

With tailor-made banking solutions designed to enhance the experience of its elite clients, alongside multiple accolades recognizing its focus on digital innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity, Sohar International has solidified its position as the preferred financial partner in Oman.

Sohar International has been recognized as the ‘Best Performing Company’ in the Large Cap category at the prestigious Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2024. In addition to this distinguished accolade, the bank has consistently earned recognition for its innovative services and market leadership throughout the year. Most notably, Sohar International was awarded the prestigious ‘Digital Leadership in Banking’ accolade at the DX Oman 2024 summit, underscoring its cutting-edge approach to digital transformation. The bank also secured the 'Best Mobile App Oman 2024' title and was honored as Oman’s Best Bank by the renowned Middle East Euromoney Awards for Excellence. At the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2024, Sohar International garnered multiple honors, further solidifying its standing as a leading financial institution. Other key recognitions include the 'Highest Year-on-Year Growth in Total Assets among GCC Banks' by the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards and the 'Most Innovative Digital Bank for Ecosystem Services – Oman 2023' by The Global Economics, UK. These accolades collectively reinforce Sohar International’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership within the financial sector.

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers' world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.