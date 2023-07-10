Muscat: Recording commendable progress in the past year and staying committed to its growth trajectory, Sohar International has been awarded the 'Fastest Growing Retail Banking Bank Oman 2023' Award from the World Business Outlook Awards for its strong financial figures, exceptional performance, expanding customer base, innovative products and services, advanced digitalization strategies, and unwavering commitment to customer-centricity.



Commenting on receiving the award, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, "In a dynamically evolving market, customer trust and loyalty become unique competitive advantages – ones that Sohar International has been able to leverage. This award is a testament to the same. While focusing on attaining sustainable growth for our retail segment, we continue to adopt a customer-centric approach, enhance the digital experience for our clients, innovate our portfolio, and customize our offerings according to customer needs. Through these strategies, Sohar International will remain steadfast in delivering an elevated retail banking experience."



Sohar International has achieved remarkable success by prioritizing service excellence and unwavering customer focus in an era of rapid digitalization and innovation. Through agility, creativity, and a relentless commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, the bank has emerged as a leader in transformation, offering unique propositions that enhance the lives of its customers. The bank designs impactful experiences tailored to deliver superior customer satisfaction by cultivating strong relationships and understanding customer priorities. The bank has also created comprehensive financial solutions and a curated ecosystem of services, empowering customers at every stage of their lifestyles and lifecycles. By embracing technological advancements and aligning with customer needs, Sohar International continues to progress as a forward-thinking bank, serving its customers with utmost dedication.



Mr. Al Hedaifi added, saying, "Winning this award isn't a culmination of our efforts – it is a source of inspiration to push the boundaries and set new benchmarks. As an established leader in retail banking in the Sultanate, Sohar International, while charting new avenues for growth, will pioneer new developments in the banking industry and aid in the socio-economic progress of the nation."



The awards, organized by World Business, place a strong emphasis on industry mastery, leadership capabilities, industry value or net worth, impeccable strategies for success, and potential on an international forum. Each company is analyzed on several parameters by an expert panel that undertakes rigorous research and data findings. The bank received the prestigious award. The World Business Outlook Awards have established themselves as a highly prestigious and sought-after accolade, gaining remarkable acclaim and acknowledgment from top-tier executives, influential thought leaders, and distinguished market experts representing a wide array of industries on a global scale. With its recent win, Sohar International has solidified its position among an exclusive group of esteemed organizations known for their unwavering commitment to maintaining exceptional standards of excellence across vital aspects of their operations.



Sohar International has successfully positioned itself as a trailblazer within the industry. Garnering recognition at international platforms, the bank recently won the 'Best Investment Bank in Oman 2023' award at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence. Earlier, it was bestowed the title of the 'Best Bank in Growth' and 'Industry Leader in Digital Banking' at the Oman Banking and Finance Awards 2023. Furthermore, at the OER Business Summit 2023, Sohar International was honored with the 'Key Enabler of Sustainable Economic Growth' award. The bank also received commendation at the Alam Iktisad Awards, where it was acknowledged as the 'Top Omani Brand in the Banking Sector'. Such accolades serve to fortify Sohar International's standing as a leading financial institution that provides exemplary products and services that add value to the lives of its customers.



About Sohar International

