Muscat: In line with its commitment to spearhead innovation in the dynamic banking sector within the Sultanate, Sohar International has won the “Best Investment Bank in Oman award for the year 2023, at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence. The Euromoney Awards for Excellence celebrates outstanding innovations and contributions in banking and finance at national, regional, and global levels. Through a rigorous evaluation process, the awards are presented to banks based on various criteria such as investment leadership, product diversity, financial performance, asset and revenue quality, customer satisfaction, and digital offerings. Sohar International emerged as the recipient of the Best Investment Bank in Oman Award, showcasing its market-leading investment banking offerings and adherence to best practices. The bank's customer-centric approach reflects its significant contributions to the financial and banking sectors.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence was held on June 21, 2023, at the Shangri-la, Dubai. The evening witnessed the attendance of key delegates, top officials from leading corporate houses, and industry experts from different sectors. The esteemed event also brought together top banks and institutions from the Middle East who have made significant contributions to the banking industry. Sohar International stood out among its peers and received recognition for its exceptional performance and pioneering position in Oman's banking sector.

Expressing gratitude for receiving the award, Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, commented, “We are truly honored to receive this esteemed award. It reaffirms our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity in the dynamic banking sector of the Sultanate. At Sohar International, we strive to lead the way in investment banking, delivering market-leading offerings and adhering to best practices. This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our team, which consistently goes above and beyond to meet our customers' evolving financial needs. As we continue our journey of growth and transformation, we remain focused on driving sustainable economic development in Oman, and this award serves as evidence of our steady assurance to our customers and the nation.”

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, established in 1992 as the first of its kind in the global banking industry, hold immense prestige. They recognize institutions that demonstrate exemplary leadership, innovation, and momentum in the markets they operate within. This year, Euromoney received an overwhelming number of submissions from banks participating in the regional and country awards program, which encompassed over 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries.

Sohar International has firmly established itself as a prominent bank in the Sultanate and has been recognized by various publications this year. Recently, the bank was presented with ‘Industry Leader in Digital Banking’ and ‘Best Bank in Growth’ at the renowned Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2023. The OER Business Summit 2023 honored Sohar International with the ‘Key Enabler of Sustainable Economic Growth’ award. Furthermore, the bank was also acknowledged as the ‘Top Omani Brand in the Banking Sector’ at the Alam Iktisad Awards. These accolades further strengthen Sohar International's position as one of the prominent banks in the Sultanate, dedicated to delivering exceptional services and contributing to the sustainable economic growth of Oman.

