Muscat. Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Oman’s Most Trusted Brand 2024’ award in the Local Bank category, underscoring its long-standing reputation as a trusted financial institution. The award, which was presented at a distinguished ceremony on February 17, 2025, at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, highlights the bank’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional financial services while maintaining the highest levels of integrity. The event, attended by senior delegates, top executives, and industry leaders, celebrated 50 outstanding brands that have earned public trust. The award, determined entirely through public voting, underscores the bank's focus on trust and its relentless commitment to building long-lasting relationships with its customers. Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murhsidi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, attended the event and accepted the award on behalf of the bank. The accolade serves as a testament to the bank’s transparency, reliability, and ongoing efforts to enhance the banking experience, thereby reinforcing its role in serving the financial needs of the Omani community.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi stated, "Earning the title of ‘Oman’s Most Trusted Brand 2024’ is a powerful endorsement of Sohar International’s unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in banking excellence. Trust is the cornerstone of sustainable financial leadership, and this recognition reflects our strategic focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and long-term value creation. As we continue to drive transformation in the financial sector, we remain dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and the national economy with forward-thinking solutions that inspire confidence and growth."

The latest edition of the awards witnessed an exceptional response, with one million votes cast across various categories—underscoring the critical role of brand loyalty, market leadership, customer engagement, and corporate integrity in shaping brand equity. The recognition serves as a validation of public confidence in distinguished institutions, highlighting those that have set new benchmarks for excellence. Sohar International’s strong public endorsement reinforces its position as a trusted financial partner and a leading force in Oman’s banking sector.

As Sohar International continues to strengthen its market position, the award reaffirms its ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer empowerment. With a strategic focus on delivering seamless banking experiences, leveraging digital advancements, and fostering financial inclusion, the bank remains dedicated to exceeding customer expectations while contributing to the nation’s economic prosperity. This recognition serves as further motivation to uphold the highest standards of service and trust, ensuring that Sohar International continues to be the preferred banking partner for individuals and businesses alike.

Sohar International remains steadfast in its mission to redefine banking by driving progressive change and enhancing the overall financial ecosystem. By embracing a customer-first approach, investing in next-generation solutions, and fostering meaningful relationships, the bank is well-positioned to lead the future of banking in Oman. With trust at the core of its values, Sohar International will continue to innovate, inspire, and empower, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of financial success for its customers and stakeholders.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com