Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has reinforced its commitment to leading the banking sector in technological innovation with the launch of its 'Tap & Go' service, now available across its extensive network of ATMs and CDMs. This strategic move underscores the bank's dedication to enhancing customer experience through cutting-edge solutions, positioning Sohar International as a pioneer in delivering convenience and security in banking.

The introduction of contactless functionality represents a significant advancement in the bank's digital transformation journey. With this feature, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic cardholders can now complete transactions at ATMs and CDMs with unprecedented speed and ease. By eliminating the need for physical card insertion, the 'Tap & Go' service reduces transaction times and enhances security, offering a seamless banking experience. Additionally, Samsung Pay users can leverage this functionality to conduct transactions effortlessly, further enriching the convenience of mobile banking.

Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, commented, “At Sohar International, our commitment to innovation is driven by our focus on customer satisfaction. We are committed to delivering new digital services and ensuring a secure and convenient customer journey, while maintaining all the necessary safety and security measures first and foremost. The introduction of 'Tap & Go' is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering secure and convenient banking solutions. Sohar International continues to digitize and enhance its services to meet the evolving needs of customers. This is an exciting development in our service offerings, and we encourage everyone to experience the enhanced capabilities of our ATM and CDM network.”

This service is available for all Near-Field Communication (NFC) enabled cards, including debit, credit, and prepaid cards from all banks, providing a broad reach to customers. By ensuring compatibility across a wide range of card types, Sohar International has made this innovation accessible to a diverse customer base, enhancing the overall utility of its ATM and CDM network.

Security remains a cornerstone of this initiative. While the 'Tap & Go' feature simplifies the transaction process, stringent measures have been implemented to maintain the highest standards of security. Cardholders and Samsung Pay users are required to enter their PIN to authenticate transactions, ensuring that the service not only offers convenience but also robust protection against unauthorized access.

This strategic initiative is a crucial element of Sohar International's ongoing efforts to lead the market in delivering innovative banking services that exceed customer expectations. By embracing advanced technology, the bank empowers its customers to manage their finances with greater efficiency, setting a new benchmark for the banking experience in Oman.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com