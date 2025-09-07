Muscat, Oman – Sohar International is delighted to announce its participation in COMEX 2025, the Sultanate’s largest and longest-running technology exhibition, which will be held from 8 to 11 September 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Visitors will find the bank at Stall G3 in the Banking, Fintech, and Insurtech Zone, where it promises to deliver an engaging and forward-looking showcase.

Sohar International’s presence at this year’s exhibition reflects the bank’s commitment to offering more than just a glimpse into digital banking. Through immersive demonstrations, interactive experiences, and a variety of engaging activities, the stall will allow visitors to explore the evolving landscape of financial services and discover how technology is shaping everyday experiences. Adding to the excitement, the bank has prepared competitions, attractions, and special giveaways to entertain and reward attendees of all ages.

Now entering its 34th edition and supported by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, COMEX continues to stand as a cornerstone event for digital transformation in Oman. With COMEX 2024 drawing more than 800,000 visitors and 360 participating entities, with the 2025 edition expected to surpass last year’s figures, reinforcing COMEX as an unparalleled platform for innovation and collaboration.

Sohar International warmly invites everyone attending COMEX 2025 to visit its stall, to discover the possibilities of cutting-edge banking technologies and emphasize its role as an active partner in progressing the national development and shaping the future of digital banking in Oman.

