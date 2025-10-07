Muscat: Driving innovation and advancing the nation’s sustainable development agenda, Sohar International proudly served as the Strategic Partner of the Home & Building Expo 2025, held from 6 to 8 October at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the theme “Sustainable Cities for People.” Aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, this partnership underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification.

The Home & Building Expo 2025, organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in cooperation with Expo Muscat, was inaugurated under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Al Fadhl bin Mohammed Al Harthy, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers. Representing Sohar International at the official launch, Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer, highlighted the bank’s steadfast commitment to supporting Oman’s national development agenda, stating: "The Home & Building Expo plays a pivotal role in advancing Oman’s urban development, fostering innovation in the real estate sector, and creating opportunities for sustainable economic growth. Our strategic partnership with the Expo exemplifies Sohar International’s commitment to supporting this national agenda. By connecting industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, we aim to accelerate the creation of resilient urban communities and innovative real estate projects that deliver long-term social and economic value. Initiatives like this empower businesses, attract international investment, and contribute meaningfully to the realization of Oman Vision 2040."

The Expo served as a vital platform bringing together industry leaders, developers, investors, and policymakers to exchange insights and explore forward-looking solutions in the realms of real estate, architecture, and infrastructure development. As a comprehensive one-stop destination, the Expo enabled participants to source end-to-end solutions — from concept to completion — fostering collaboration and accelerating the development of smart, sustainable, and people-centric urban environments across the Sultanate.

As part of its participation, Sohar International hosted a dedicated stall at the Expo, offering a range of financial products and services aligned with the real estate and urban development sectors. Additionally, the bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Bandar Development Company, a leading Omani real estate developer under the Social Security Fund.

The Expo featured more than 226 pavilions showcasing products, technologies, and services from local and international participants. It gathered developers, financial institutions, policymakers, investors, industry experts, and C-level executives, providing an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration on sustainable urban projects. Highlights included advancements in architecture, interior and exterior design, landscaping, and fit-out solutions, emphasizing practical and innovative approaches for sustainable communities.

Sohar International’s participation in the Home & Building Expo reflects its broader strategy to support sectors vital to Oman’s growth, including real estate, infrastructure, and urban development. By providing comprehensive financial solutions and fostering collaboration between government entities, private developers, and international stakeholders, the bank contributes to projects with lasting social and economic impact. This involvement reinforces Sohar International’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible development, highlighting its role as a forward-looking institution dedicated to creating enduring value for businesses, communities, and the nation.

