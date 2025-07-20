Muscat: In a testament to its commitment to human capital development and its strategic role in driving national progress, Sohar International proudly hosted the graduation ceremony for the third cohort of its distinguished ‘Tomohi’ program. Held at the Mandarin Oriental, Muscat, the event took place under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and in the presence of Mr. Said Mohamed Al-Aufi, Chairman of Sohar International, and Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International. The ceremony was also attended by members of the Board of Directors, senior executives from the bank’s executive management, esteemed VIP guests, and the families of the graduates — further underscoring the significance of the occasion and the collective pride in celebrating this important milestone.

Since its launch in 2018, the ‘Tomohi’ program has contributed to enhancing the capabilities of 55 ambitious Omani youth by developing their skills and strengthening their readiness for the job market. The successful employment of all 15 graduates from the third cohort within various departments across the bank further reflects Sohar International’s commitment to transforming empowerment into tangible opportunities, reinforcing its dedication to nurturing national talent and integrating them into the financial sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “Tomohi represents more than a developmental initiative—it is a strategic investment in Oman’s future. As we transition into a knowledge-based economy, nurturing agile, forward-thinking talent becomes imperative to drive innovation, competitiveness, and national growth. At Sohar International, we view human capital development as a cornerstone of sustainable progress. Through Tomohi, we are not only equipping youth with practical experience and leadership capabilities but also cultivating a generation empowered to shape the future of our nation. This program reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040 and building a resilient economy powered by local talent.”

The ceremony opened with a keynote speech by Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, reaffirming the bank’s longstanding commitment to empowering local talent and contributing to the nation’s Vision 2040 objectives. Attended by more than 100 guests, including senior executives, program graduates, and their families, the event served as a celebration of both individual achievement and collective progress.

A short documentary film was showcased, capturing the transformative journey of Tomohi participants throughout the year. The video highlighted the program’s practical components, mentorship engagements, and the evolution of participants into confident, job-ready professionals. This was followed by an address from Mr. Nabil Al Raisi, Head of Sohar Academy, who underscored the program’s strategic alignment with the bank’s vision for talent development and organizational excellence.

Adding a personal dimension to the evening, selected graduates took the stage to share their testimonials, reflecting on the challenges they overcame and the growth they experienced through the program. Their stories offered powerful insights into the real-world impact of Tomohi and the value of corporate-led training pathways. The event concluded with the formal recognition of the graduates, who were honored in the presence of dignitaries and Sohar International’s leadership.

As a cornerstone of the bank’s CSR and talent development agenda, the Tomohi program reinforces Sohar International’s belief in purposeful progress—where talent is nurtured, opportunities are created, and success is shared. Through such initiatives, the bank continues to play a proactive role in shaping a vibrant, future-ready workforce, contributing meaningfully to Oman’s socioeconomic advancement.

