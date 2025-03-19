Muscat: In line with its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and customer-centric values, Sohar International has announced a debt relief initiative totalling OMR 2.1 million. This initiative aims to support a select group of financially distressed Omani customers by alleviating their financial burdens and fostering economic stability.

As part of this initiative, eligible customers will have their outstanding debts with the bank absolved, provided they meet specified criteria including but not limited to financial, social, or health-related challenges. By addressing these pressing concerns, Sohar International seeks to provide much-needed relief to individuals facing financial hardship, ensuring they can rebuild their financial well-being with greater confidence.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: "At Sohar International, we recognize our responsibility to contribute to the financial security and prosperity of our community. This debt relief initiative is a testament to our unwavering dedication to supporting those in need and reinforcing our role as a trusted financial partner. By easing financial burdens, we aim to empower our customers, enabling them to navigate challenges and regain economic stability."

This initiative aligns with Oman’s sustainable development goals and Oman Vision 2040, reflecting Sohar International’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful financial solutions that positively impact individuals and contribute to the nation’s long-term economic resilience.

It is worth noting that in 2024, Sohar International was recognized with the prestigious 'Exemplary CSR Leadership' accolade at the Oman CSR Summit and Awards. This award highlights the bank’s strategic commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), emphasizing human development, sustainability, and community empowerment. Through key initiatives, including the enhancement of healthcare, support for entrepreneurship, and promotion of local culture, Sohar International has consistently demonstrated a long-term approach to societal development. The debt relief program further reinforces the bank’s ongoing efforts to foster positive economic impact and advance social inclusion.

As a key pillar of its corporate responsibility, Sohar International continues to drive impactful initiatives that strengthen community support, financial inclusion, and long-term prosperity. Through innovative and customer-focused strategies, the bank remains dedicated to enhancing the financial well-being of individuals and businesses alike.

