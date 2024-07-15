Suhar – SOHAR Port and Freezone witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of Elite Hazardous Waste Management Solution (FZC) LLC. This project, strategically located within the SOHAR Freezone, will specialize in the recycling, treatment and disposal of various industrial wastes generated by diverse industries operating in Oman. This project highlights our commitment to sustainable development and the circular economy, aiming to enhance our position as a hub for innovative solutions.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah and attended by representatives from Elite Hazardous Waste Management Solution (FZC) LLC and a number of partners along with the executive management team from SOHAR Port and Freezone.

The new facility, spanning 10,000 sqm and boasting a total investment of $3.5 million USD (1.3 million OMR), will utilize advanced, eco-friendly technology to minimize carbon emissions. It will incorporate leading-edge pollution control equipment, ensuring the safe treatment of industrial waste such as oil sludge, sludge and rubber. Key outputs include heavy oil for slow-moving machinery and low-contamination carbon dust for use in cement manufacturing or road construction. The facility's initial capacity of 40 tons per day is set to double to 80 tons per day within one year.

Commenting on this achievement, Shiv Sood, Co-Owner of Elite Hazardous Waste Management Solution (FZC) LLC, expressed, “Partnering with SOHAR Freezone represents a strategic alignment of our commitment to advancing sustainable practices and pioneering the circular economy. This milestone not only signifies our leadership in innovative waste management but also underscores our shared vision for a future where SOHAR Freezone continues to drive environmental stewardship and economic growth.”

Omar Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and DCEO of SOHAR Port, emphasized, “The new facility represents a pivotal step in promoting circular economy. By incorporating advanced technology and adhering to rigorous environmental standards, we enhance our waste management capabilities while contributing to Oman Vision 2040’s circular economy objectives.”

The groundbreaking ceremony of Elite’s Hazardous Waste facility at SOHAR Freezone signifies a major step in their sustainability commitment, this investment marks the seventh circular economy project at SOHAR Port & Freezone, further diversifying our cluster to include different fields such as industrial and marine waste management, solidifying SOHAR Freezone as a top choice for industries dedicated to circular economy.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.