UAE: Impulse, a venture capital company that brings technology and business solutions into the region and Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) have announced a strategic partnership to launch Kuwait’s first IoT platform. The initiative, led by Impulse and implemented by Vision Valley as the Systems Integrator, aims to accelerate IoT implementations in the country and enable organizations to become truly connected utilizing Software AG’s leading IoT solutions.

The agreement was signed by Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Software AG Middle East & Turkey, Housam El Dokany, General Manager Sub-IoT and Integration, Vision Valley and Yasmeen Abualrub, Business Head-IoT, Impulse International. The collaboration will further strengthen Impulse’s position as a technology and business enrichment solutions provider by leveraging Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT technologies. The collaboration will also drive the adoption of IoT as a turnkey solution that is customized with seamless integration with the enterpirse’s systems and applications. Smart cities, smart facilities, asset tracking, waste management, energy consumption ,healthcare use cases, and many more can all be developed using this in-country IoT platform.

“Impulse is committed to building a strong technology infrastructure to support Kuwait’s Vision 2035 and to provide innovative solutions to the public and private sectors. Software AG has a proven reputation in its highly reliable IoT technologies and has been at the forefront of IoT development globally. So we have partnered with them and Vision Valley to build the first in-country IoT platform to accelerate the implementation of many strategic IoT initiatives”, said Ms. Yasmeen Abualrub, Business Head IoT, Impulse International. “Together, we share a common vision of building smarter nations and with a promising partnership of this nature, we’re certain that the platform will enhance the operations of the public and private sectors in Kuwait by reducing cost and improving efficiency.”

The in-country IoT platform will provide a horizontal model enabling the expansion of services and products to multiple industries and wider range of business segments as enterprises digitally transform with speed and agility, in line with the data privacy protection regulations of the country.

Mr. Yaser Nasif, Senior Regional Sales Manager, Kuwait and Jordan, Software AG said: “We are excited to work with Impulse to empower cities of the future. Our IoT solutions are designed to innovate new services & experiences, optimize operations and accelerate outcomes to create truly connected enterprises. As we launch Kuwait’s first IoT platform along with Impulse, we aim to play a strong role in Kuwait’s vision 2035 through the implementation of smart and digital technologies such as IoT to drive the economy and elevate quality of life. We welcome Impulse to Software AG’s IoT ecosystem.”

As the Systems Integrator of the initiative, Housam El Dokany, General Manager SBU-IoT and Integration, Vision Valley said: “Our strong customer-focused culture, robust technical capabilities and expanded regional footprint has enabled us to meet the needs of our customers regionwide. Vision Valley is the Regional IoT partner for SoftwareAG since 2020 and by joining forces with Software AG and Impulse for Kuwait’s first in-country IoT platform, we now have the opportunity to deliver uninterrupted IoT and Integration service excellence and the latest in technological innovation for the country as governments and enterprises look to accelerate IoT adoption. We eagerly look forward to the new possibilities this initiative will unlock for the country and region at large.”

The Software AG PartnerConnect program empowers its partners to better deliver outcomes based on its products to meet evolving customer’s needs. Software AG’s products in API & Integration, IoT and analytics and business transformation are highly regarded and consistently ranked as leaders by multiple industry analysts.

-Ends-

About Software AG

Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969 it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects “things” like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become a truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster. The company has more than 5,000 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €830 million. Its ambition is to exceed €1 billion of organic revenue in 2023.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com. And follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Impulse International for Telecommunications

IMPULSE is a Kuwait-based company established in 2012 with an authorized capital of KD15 million. Impulse is a strategic investor and technology service provide in the ICT, which aims to facilitate the transfer of technology and knowledge into Kuwait and the region through its diversified international portfolio and IT business solutions. Impulse has five focus areas: Internet of Things (IoT), networks and infrastructure, enterprise automation, eCommerce and cloud technologies.

For more information, visit www.impulse.com.kw

Software AG Media Contacts

Suhas Pandit Shweta Soni

suhas@narrativemena.com shweta@narrativemena.com