In support of the UAE's Net Zero 2050, Softowell, one of the leading public relations companies based in Dubai and growing in the Middle East, has launched a new program focusing on sustainability.

Through a mix of innovation and thoughtful communication, the program reflects Softowell’s genuine commitment to supporting the UAE’s climate goals. It’s designed to guide businesses toward more sustainable practices while emphasizing how public relations can play a powerful role in raising awareness and encouraging corporate responsibility.

UAE was the first Middle Eastern country to commit to becoming Net Zero by 2050. The government has embarked on several initiatives in this direction, supplemented by private sector efforts and community engagements. Softowell's most recent initiative helps such efforts at the national level by providing digital communication tools and PR strategies that support progress, accountability, and transparency.

Talking about the launch, Hisham Saalim, Softowell CEO, said: "Sustainability isn't about transforming operations—it's about how those transformations are told. As a PR company, we think that public relations has an important role in sharing the climate story of the UAE. This initiative is how we take part in the nation's Net Zero 2050 vision by combining innovation with authentic communication."

As one of the top PR agencies in the region, Softowell is well known for its expertise in media outreach, press release distribution, brand positioning, and reputation management. Having an industry-wide portfolio, the agency bridges institutions and companies to local and international media platforms.

Softowell also runs THE UAE TIME, an online media platform that continually posts articles in relation to innovation, sustainability, and national development as part of its wider projects. Through the same and other projects, the company seeks to develop substantive discussions of the UAE's climate change and provide substantive, transparent reporting on progress in different sectors.

Softowell, led by Hisham Saalim also referred to as Muhammad Alqama, is further establishing itself as a respected communications partner. Based in Dubai with growing regional presence, the agency is committed to being a responsible communicator and promoter of sustainable development aligned with the long-term vision of the UAE.