Cairo: SODIC, the leading real estate developer in Egypt, is set to welcome visitors at its newest retail destination, Eastown District New Cairo “EDNC”, in September 2024. Located directly on Road 90 immediately adjacent to the American University in Cairo (AUC), EDNC is bringing a one-of-a-kind retail experience to its everyday visitors.

Boasting a diverse mix of retail offerings, EDNC will feature specialty restaurants, artisan delicacies, innovative local concepts, vibrant entertainment outlets, and the long-awaited world-renowned Nobu restaurant and hotel, with the restaurant slated to open early 2025, marking the first open Nobu restaurant in Egypt.

Among the retail partners expected to open, offering a diverse range of culinary experiences, are OLA’s by Brunch & Cake, Bascota, Izmir Saraya, Canelé patisserie, CLAY, Shogun Japanese dining, Ahwet Mehanna, the Lebanese restaurant, Coco, and 3 Diner, an all-American concept. For coffee enthusiasts, Muchido is opening for the first time in Egypt offering a hybrid between the famous American donuts and chewy Japanese mochi, alongside Coffee Fellows and Mulliri. Additionally, visitors can enjoy nightlife experiences at the renowned Gigi Burger Bar and The Grand Theatre as well as all day services at Seoudi market, Mohamed El Sagheer and Dr. M pharmacy.

EDNC will also be home to SODIC’s newest Experience Centre, delivering engaging interactive experiences to customers and visitors alike.

Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager said: “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Eastown District New Cairo “EDNC” in September 2024. EDNC is SODIC’s flagship retail destination in East Cairo, the second component of the world-class commercial complex strategically located in the heart of New Cairo. We are excited to be bringing exciting new retail concepts to the market through collaborations with world-renowned operators that promise to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience. "

EDNC is set within modern architecture, infused with art and greenery, and designed sustainably. The newest retail destination boasts 14,765 sqm of GLA, a vibrant promenade with access to an iconic park that features a variety of lifestyle & entertainment venues.