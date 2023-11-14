Cairo, Egypt: SODIC announced its partnership with the non-profit organization Man Ahyaha to make education accessible for children in marginalized rural communities in Egypt. This partnership aims at narrowing learning gaps and promoting education equality among children in impoverished areas.

SODIC and Man Ahyaha's efforts provide a unique learning experience to more than 250 children in the age group between 6 to 14 years old through two community schools in Behbeit and Baharwa villages, accredited by the Ministry of Education. The schools adopt a holistic educational philosophy using active learning techniques, integration of subjects, and non-academic sessions in arts, crafts, health education, and physical fitness. Man Ahyaha also empowers over 60 young women annually through its teacher training program. The program has also been a catalyst in providing employment opportunities and equipping teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide quality education.

Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager, stated, “We are proud to support Man Ahyaha, adding to our long track record in providing quality education to underprivileged children. We have always believed that investing in education is the single best social investment with the highest returns and social impact. Extending our impact to rural areas is especially important, we are very excited about this endeavor.”

Education is one of SODIC’s strongest social responsibility platforms and delivers on the core of SODIC’s strategy of creating shared value for its wider communities. Since its inception, SODIC has taken pride in being an active corporate citizen committed to playing a role in the betterment of the lives of over 9,000 families every year through a group of social development programs and initiatives, over half of which are achieved through education.

-Ends-