Cairo, Egypt: SODIC, the leading real estate developer, partners with Electro-Mechanical for Energy (EME), the leading Solar Company, to implement 400 rooftop solar panels at VYE, SODIC's mixed-use development in West Cairo.

This project is the largest residential solar-powered project in Africa and the second largest in the Middle East and aligns with SODIC's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability.

The rooftop solar plants’ capacity is approximately 2MWp of clean energy, resulting in an annual savings of 3.5GWh of electricity and a reduction of 1,600 tons of CO2 emissions, which is the equivalent of planting 35,000 trees.

Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager, stated: “We are advocates of implementing sustainable practices on the ground across our developments and taking actual steps towards carbon reduction. This project is the largest residential solar project in Africa, we are excited to be working with EME once again to see it through to completion. We look forward to more projects and partnerships that allow us to achieve our sustainability goals and foster an environmentally conscious community.”

Mohamed Elsheikh, EME’s CEO, stated: “This project is the second official collaboration between SODIC and EME, following the successful implementation of the HUB parking shades in 2019/2020 which allows SODIC’s headquarters to run almost fully on clean energy, we are enthusiastic to have more and more sustainable projects with SODIC to support its sustainable strategies and to reduce its carbon emissions”.

VYE is the first of three neighborhoods within the 464-acre development that offer different living solutions with free-flow access to the features and amenities within them. The entire development is connected through walkable green axes and themed around community hubs, encouraging carefree active outdoor living. Together these three neighborhoods will create a one-of-a-kind mixed-use development that will serve as New Zayed’s city Centre.

