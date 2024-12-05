Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer in Dubai, has renewed its sponsorship agreement with Al Nasr Club’s first football team, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the sports sector both locally and internationally.

Sobha Realty is dedicated to empowering youth, nurturing their potential through education, sports, and skill-building initiatives that inspire growth and future leadership—and the Al Nasr partnership is yet another step towards that commitment.

The agreement was formalized during a meeting held at Al Nasr Club’s headquarters, attended by H.E. Mansoor Alfalasi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Club Investments Company, Mr. Mohammad Junaid and Mrs. Noura AlJasmi, Board Members of Al Nasr Club Investments Company, and Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty.

As part of this renewed partnership, Sobha Realty’s logo will continue to be featured on the front of the jerseys of Al Nasr’s team players throughout the upcoming season.

During the signing ceremony, H.E. Mansoor Alfalasi, said: We are pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership with Sobha Realty, which has become an integral part of Al Nasr Club's journey of success. Through this collaboration, we aim to achieve shared goals and deliver the best for our club and its fans. At Al Nasr SC Investment Company, we are committed to attracting distinguished sponsors and partners, driven by our belief in the strength of the club and its rich history, which appeals to partners and enhances its position in the sports area. Our company’s policy is centered around maximizing the club’s resources and developing strategic partnerships that contribute to its growth and sustainability. We look forward to a promising future with our partners at Sobha Realty to achieve new and shared successes.

While, Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said; "At Sobha, our purpose goes beyond luxury spaces—we are building a legacy that captures Dubai’s visionary spirit. With exceptional talent and trusted partnerships, we’re creating communities that inspire and embody excellence, aligning with Dubai’s aspirations for the future."

"We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with Al Nasr Club’s first football team, a testament to our shared values and dedication. We believe in empowering youth, fostering talent, and

creating opportunities for holistic development, investing in a future where young leaders rise, contribute, and shape a better tomorrow.", he added.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com