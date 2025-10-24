Sobha Realty continues to redefine the luxury real estate experience through its ongoing digital transformation journey, integrating technology at every customer touchpoint. Building on its existing debit and credit card payment options, the company has introduced the Domestic Wire Transfer (Net Banking) feature on its leading ONE Sobha App, further elevating convenience and reinforcing its position as an industry leader in innovation and customer-centricity.

This feature empowers customers to complete property transactions with enhanced transparency, security, and convenience. It represents a significant step in Sobha Realty’s commitment to streamlining and modernizing the real estate journey, ensuring that every interaction, from discovery to ownership, is seamless and efficient.

This enhancement builds upon Sobha Realty’s continuous investment in immersive and interactive technologies that are reshaping the luxury living experience. The brand’s pioneering Virtual Reality (VR) Experience Studio allow prospective buyers to explore Sobha communities within lifelike digital environments, accurately reflecting the brand’s craftsmanship and attention to detail. These immersive showcases enhance customer engagement and inspire greater confidence in decision-making, whether clients are in Dubai or abroad.

Complementing this, Sobha Realty has also implemented 3D Holographic Sales Technology, which enables clients to view and interact with high-definition holographic models of projects. This innovation allows for a dynamic three-dimensional exploration of floor plans, amenities, and architectural features, offering buyers an elevated, transparent, and engaging experience even before construction begins.

Sobha Realty’s integrated business model allows for the agile adoption of new digital tools, creating a synergy between craftsmanship and technology that reinforces the brand’s position as a forward-thinking developer that blends tradition with innovation.

This integrated methodology has enabled Sobha Realty to achieve early project handovers and consistently exceed delivery timelines across its portfolio, thereby establishing new benchmarks for reliability and craftsmanship within the regional real estate sector.

Together, these advancements represent Sobha Realty’s unwavering pursuit of innovation, craftsmanship, and customer trust. By merging technology with its signature “The Art of Detail” philosophy, the company continues to shape a forward-looking real estate experience that is intelligent, immersive, and unique.