Cairo – SKY AD. Developments, the leading real estate subsidiary of the Emirati Diamond Group in Egypt, has prepared pleasant surprises and exclusive offers for visitors to the 12th edition of the Cityscape Exhibition, the largest real estate exhibition in Egypt and Africa, taking place from September 20th to 23rd at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The Company aims to achieve significant contractual sales through products designed to meet the needs of customers both within and outside the country.

SKY AD. Development’s booth at the Cityscape Exhibition will witness the launch of "One Residence," the latest phase of the Capital Avenue project in the New Administrative Capital. The new phase includes 50 distinctive residential units with various sizes ranging from 70 to 130 square meters, complete with high-quality finishes designed by Eklego Design, one of the leading design houses in Egypt.

One Residence offers unparalleled advantages compared to other residential projects in the New Administrative Capital. It boasts a prime geographical location at the heart of the New Capital, close to major services, green spaces, and a variety of unit sizes to cater to a wide range of customers, from students studying at the New Capital's universities to executives in major banks and companies that have recently moved to the capital. The Company plans to deliver these units with luxurious finishes to facilitate immediate occupancy; in addition to providing remarkable concierge services. SKY AD. Also offers to Cityscape visitors a 10% down payment and installment plans on 7 years period, with units scheduled for delivery in 2027.

This complements the success of Capital Avenue, one of the largest commercial projects in the R8 area of the New Administrative Capital, which won the prestigious African Property Award for 2022. Capital Avenue spans an area exceeding 21,000 m2 in space, where it will embody the essence of premium living in one of the quietest and most competitive locations in the New Administrative Capital, overlooking the diplomatic area from the east, and the Green River from the south near the city center.

The state-of-the-art design of the project provides mixed-use buildings suitable for F&B, clinics, retail, and administrative offices to meet the clients’ needs. In addition, the project has water features, a central promenade, an outdoor café area, to provide an exceptional shopping and entertainment experience to the New Capital residents and visitors. The first units are set to be delivered in the third quarter of 2025. SKY AD. Developments has also offered installment plans for Cityscape visitors on Capital Avenue units, with an upfront payment of up to 11% and installment plans over 8 years.

To meet the high demand for Bluetree, which was recently awarded the prestigious African Property Awards, as the best residential project for 2023 under the category of Residential Development 20 Plus Units, SKY AD. Developments are offering Cityscape visitors a remarkable payment program for those interested in acquiring units in the project. This program includes a 5% down payment and an 8-year installment plan. Bluetree has achieved remarkable success exceeding EGP2 billion in sales within 6 months since its launching earlier this year, making it one of the most successful projects in East Cairo in terms of sales.

Bluetree's success is attributed to the trust customers place in SKY AD. Developments’ commitment to delivering the best. The project is located in a vast 50-acre area in the prime location of Golden Square in New Cairo and offers a modern and comfortable living experience. All project buildings are only four stories high, occupying just 19% of the total area, ensuring a healthy environment and adhering to environmental standards to conserve the climate and natural resources. The project includes 1,300 diverse units, both residential and commercial, and units are set to be delivered in 2027.

Bluetree provides a luxurious yet cozy living experience, varying between luxury and duplex apartments varying between 115 to 300 square meters, and a commercial and administrative section with distinctive commercial and administrative spaces that meet all customer needs. Moreover, the project includes a clubhouse, central garden, kids’ area, and cycling tracks for practicing various sports, entertainment, social, and artistic activities besides a wide range of smart services.

“We are steadily working to bring the unique urban experience from UAE to the Egyptian real estate market in record time. We have invested over EGP12 billion in 25 months, leading to the launch of three major projects in the New Administrative Capital and New Cairo,” said Eng. Abdelrahman Agami, CEO of Diamond Group and SKY AD. Developments. “We are currently exploring new investment opportunities that align with customer aspirations to provide integrated residential projects with the latest technological solutions while aligning with the country's goals to increase real estate investments, contributing to sustainable economic growth and creating more job opportunities.”

“Our high sales growth during the first half of 2023 validates the management's plan to launch unique urban projects in the Egyptian market. Despite its relatively short presence in the market, SKY AD. Developments has gained the trust of customers in Egypt,” said Mr. Mustafa Salah, CCO of SKY AD. Developments. “This encourages us to launch more diverse real estate projects in the coming period. Due to our significant achievement in sales targets for the current year, the management has introduced new offers that are in line with the purchasing power of customers, especially for Cityscape visitors. These offers include the opportunity to purchase units in Bluetree with a 5% down payment and an 8-year installments plan, as well as an offer to purchase fully finished units in One Residence with a 10% down payment and installment plans over 7 years.”

About Sky AD. Developments:

Sky Abu Dhabi Real Estate Developments is a subsidiary of Diamond Group; a leading Emirati regional group specialized in real estate development and construction. With a diverse portfolio of projects and operations, the Group’s investment amounts to USD 1 billion, through more than 17 projects in the UAE.

With a vertically-integrated business model with various mixed-use developments featuring different models of residential units and leisure facilities ensuring fully integrated communities. Sky AD’s developments is home to a number of different commercial components including schools, business parks, hotels, and utilities in Abu Dhabi & Al-Ein.

As a trustworthy developer, SKY AD. Developments launched in Egypt beginning of 2021, with its first project Residence Eight. Building on the great success achieved by its first project, SKY AD. launched its second project in the New Administrative Capital, Capital Avenue, located in the New Administrative Capital. These achievements pushed the Company to launch its third flagship project Bluetree, located in Golden Square, New Cairo.