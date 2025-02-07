Sensational value fares up for grabs

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways’ new service to Atlanta, which is set to launch four-times a week on 2 July, is proving so popular that the airline has decided to make it a daily flight from 1 November.

The frequency increase on the route between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is the UAE’s only non-stop connection to Atlanta and will provide even greater flexibility and convenience for travellers.

The service will be operated using the airline’s latest Airbus A350-1000 featuring 44 Business class seats and 327 economy seats, promising extraordinary experiences and award-winning service for guests in all cabins.

Jurriaan Stelder, Senior Vice President Network and Alliances at Etihad Airways, said: “Since announcing our flights to Atlanta in November, we’ve seen great interest from guests, and that’s why we have decided to step up to daily flights on this already very popular route.

“Connecting Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest by passenger volume, with our growing global network means seamless one-stop connections to some of Atlanta’s most popular South Asian destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Karachi.

It also offers more opportunities for guests to visit our wonderful home Abu Dhabi as part of a stopover break or a longer holiday.”

Fares from Abu Dhabi to Atlanta start at AED 1,925 in Economy and AED 10,010 in Business Class*.

Atlanta, Georgia’s dynamic capital, is a bustling metropolis and a major hub for business, technology, and transportation. The city blends Southern hospitality with a vibrant cultural scene, offering everything from professional sports and craft breweries to exceptional dining and entertainment. Beyond the city, Georgia is home to charming small towns, scenic landscapes, and a deep, diverse history waiting to be explored.

Flying with Etihad to the U.S. offers the unique advantage of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility. By completing all U.S. customs and immigration formalities before boarding in Abu Dhabi, guests arrive in the States as domestic passengers, saving valuable time upon arrival. Guests can simply collect their bags and go or proceed seamlessly to their connecting flights.

The move to daily flights to Atlanta is part of Etihad’s continued growth plans which include newly-announced routes to 13 other global destinations this year.

Schedule

From 02 July 2025:

Flight No Frequency Origin Departure Arrival Destination Aircraft EY13 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun AUH 09:40 16:40 ATL A350 EY14 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun ATL 22:00 19:30+1 AUH A350

From 01 November 2025:

Flight No Frequency Origin Departure Arrival Destination Aircraft EY13 Daily AUH 09:30 15:30 ATL A350 EY14 Daily ATL 21:00 19:30+1 AUH A350

One-way fares with return ticket required

Origin Destination Economy (One-way fares with return ticket required starting from) Business (One-way fares with return ticket required starting from) Abu Dhabi Atlanta 1,925 AED 10,010 AED

