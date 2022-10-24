More than 1 million Snapchat users have signed up for Snapchat+ so far

Dubai, UAE: Snap Inc. has introduced its new slate of exclusive and experimental features for its paid subscription, Snapchat+, offering Snapchatters more than 12 exclusive features, and allowing them to truly customize their Snapchat experience.

The updated Snapchat+ subscription includes features such as Custom Story Expiration which will let subscribers set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week. With this new feature, members can make sure their friends see their special Snaps for a longer time, or keep them coming back for their most fun and fleeting moments. Custom Notification Sounds is another interesting feature that will allow Snapchatters to set different tones for different friends so they can tell who Snapped them without looking at their phone.

Adding to the interactive in-app experience, Custom Camera Color Borders will let Snapchatters cast their favorite hue on screen as they capture content. Lastly, three new exclusive, seasonal, and spooky Bitmoji Backgrounds will also offer new ways to decorate and personalize Snapchatters’ profiles for the upcoming holiday season of Halloween.

Jake Thomas, Head of UAE market at Snap Inc. said, “Snapchat+ has been built for the platform's most passionate and dedicated user base. To date, more than one million Snapchatters have subscribed to Snapchat+. We’re excited to see the continued appetite from our community and fans for the new features and capabilities that Snapchat+ offers. We will continue to introduce exclusive features on Snapchat+ that Snapchatters would not be able to access anywhere else.”

Available globally to Snapchatters, the initial subscription of Snapchat+ included features such as Snapchat+ Badge, Priority Story Replies, Post View Emoji, Bitmoji Backgrounds, Custom App Icons, Rewatch Indicator, Best Friends Forever, Solar System and Ghost Trails.

Before diving into the new slate, Snapchat is also pre-announcing that come December, and just in time for the holiday season, Snapchatters will be able to gift their friends a subscription ($3.99/month) all without leaving the app. “Snapchat+ is a perfect stocking stuffer for the budding digital creator or selfie-loving friend in your life--and, with frequent new feature drops, Snapchat+ is really a gift that keeps on giving,” said Jake Thomas.

On Snapchat+, there will be regular drops of new features, to keep the users engaged and entertained throughout. In the UAE, Snapchatters would have to pay AED 14.99 for a monthly plan, AED 84.99 for a six-month plan and AED 154.99 for a yearly subscription. To kickstart the experience, users will have to tap on Snapchat+ on their Snapchat profile.

