From one generation to the next, Disney’s stories have lived on, and with the power of Snapchat’s industry-leading Augmented Reality (AR) technology, guests can engage with these stories in this immersive exhibit that captures the wonder and magic of Disney.

Blast off through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy , meet the characters of Pixar’s latest movie Elemental , travel to the majestic oceans of Pandora inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water , exit Hyperspace on a desert planet from The Mandalorian , and discover how wishes are granted in Disney’s upcoming film Wish .

“We are so excited to bring the magic of Disney to life in a unique, immersive way for those on the ground at Cannes and everyone at home. Through our best-in-class AR technology, Disney stories will come to life like never before, showing that with a little bit of fairy dust, anything is possible.” - Rob Wilk, President of the Americas, Snap Inc.

“As Disney celebrates 100 years, we’re very excited to partner with Snap to bring this immersive and innovative experience to life at Cannes Lions. Snapchat’s cutting-edge technology continues to open up new ways to experience and engage with our stories.” - Jessica Intihar, SVP, Digital Marketing, Walt Disney Studios.

Snap AR Stats

Over 250 million Snapchatters engage with augmented reality every day on average.

Snapchat sees over 6 billion AR Lens plays every day on average.

Snapchat Stats

Snapchat has 383 million daily active users and over 750 million monthly active users globally.

Snapchat reaches over 75% of 13- to 34-year-olds in over 20 countries. In the US, Snapchat reaches nearly half of smartphone owners.

Snapchat is ranked the #1 happiest platform when compared to competitors.

MENA Snapchat Stats: