Dubai, UAE – Smooth Professional Services, a leading provider of innovative staffing and recruitment solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RP Recruitment Partners (RP), a specialist recruitment firm with a strong focus on technology and digital talent. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Smooth Professional’s capabilities in high-demand verticals, particularly the rapidly growing data centre, digital transformation, and innovation sectors across the UAE and wider region.

As part of this acquisition, RP Recruitment Partners will become a wholly owned entity of Smooth Professional Services, bringing with it over a decade of industry expertise, deep client relationships, and a track record of delivering high-quality talent solutions.

A Unified Vision for Growth

Commenting on the acquisition, Annil Chandel, Strategy and Advisory Partner at Smooth Professional Services, said, “This partnership is a major milestone in our mission to redefine recruitment solutions in the region. By integrating RP’s specialist expertise with our scalable, AI-powered delivery, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients and candidates.”

Robbert Pauli, Founder of RP Recruitment Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I’m genuinely pleased with this partnership, which gives us the opportunity to work alongside an established company in the UAE and an experienced team that shares our values. When I started RP, my goal was to create a recruitment business grounded in trust, relationships, and long-term impact. That focus on people-first recruitment helped us build strong partnerships across technology and digital sectors — and now, we’re ready to scale that even further. As I take on a Senior Leadership role at Smooth, I’m looking forward to combining our strengths to support even more clients across the region, particularly in the fast-growing data centre, digital, and innovation spaces.”

Welcoming Robbert Pauli to the senior leadership team, Jonathan Tremura, Managing Director added, “Robbert’s extensive industry experience and proven leadership in the technology and digital sectors make him a valuable addition to our growing team. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional recruitment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

About Smooth Professional Services

Smooth Professional Services is a leading staffing and recruitment firm known for its innovative, technology-driven approach to talent acquisition. With a strong focus on high-growth sectors including technology, digital transformation, and data centres, Smooth Professional provides tailored solutions that help businesses attract, retain, and grow their talent base.

About RP Recruitment Partners

RP Recruitment Partners is a specialist recruitment firm focused on technology and digital talent, known for its deep industry knowledge, client-centric approach, and strong track record in high-demand verticals. RP’s integration into Smooth Professional Services further strengthens the combined group’s ability to deliver cutting-edge talent solutions in the UAE and beyond.

