Dubai, UAE – A popular entertainment destination in the UAE, renowned for its out-of-the-box and exhilarating concept, The Smash Room, brings yet another innovative concept with the launch of The Smash Mobile, a first of its kind in the region. Ideal for organizations and groups of individuals looking to bring a unique touch to their brand events as well as thrill-seekers on the go, this mobile smash room is designed to deliver the therapeutic release of smashing items straight to every guests’ doorstep, offering a fresh twist to on-the-go stress relief and entertainment. The Smash Mobile truck will be available for bookings across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.

Having dominated the entertainment and leisure industry for six years, The Smash Room is popular for its pioneering concept and has grown to be the ultimate entertainment hotspot for guests and residents to unleash stress and let loose, with an established location in Dubai and recent location in Abu Dhabi. Co-founded by Ibrahim Abudyak and Hiba Balfaqih, The Smash Room provides a unique and safe outlet for people to express themselves and release pent-up emotions by destroying various objects including TVs, glass items, washing machines, and more, for customers to choose from. Whether it’s to release stress and inner fury, vent frustration or simply have a good time, The Smash Room is the perfect place to let it all out.

The newest addition to the entertainment scene, The Smash Mobile, brings The Smash Room’s thrilling experience straight to the guests’ doorstep or for groups on the go, allowing people to relieve stress and blow off steam within the truck, while also having fun and enjoying a hassle-free, unique form of entertainment. Known for being a creative and innovative brand familiar with bringing out-of-the-box concepts to the forefront, this new venture is simply a natural progression for The Smash Room.

From birthday bashes and rave parties to university festivals and bridal showers, The Smash Mobile is an out-of-the-box concept that offers an action-packed twist to various celebrations, making it the perfect choice for a wide range of events. Organizations and groups of individuals can book The Smash Mobile for various events and enjoy an adrenaline-packed smashing session at their desired location, whether it be outside their homes, at offices for corporate gatherings, branded events and launches, or parties and celebrations.

The mobile smash room can accommodate 4-10 people at a time and is divided into two zones inside: an equipment area for donning safety gear, and a smashing area, separated by a mesh gate, for guests to unleash their energy and smash various items.

“We are beyond excited to bring The Smash Room experience to our guests as a mobile platform with The Smash Mobile. This new venture is a significant milestone for us, allowing us to reach more people and offer a unique way to de-stress and have fun. In our six years of operating in Dubai and Abu Dhabi through The Smash Room, we have witnessed many of our customers view the smashing experience as a form of entertainment and therapy, leaving them feeling lighter and happier. We believe everyone deserves a safe space to vent and express their emotions freely, and The Smash Mobile allows us to bring that experience directly to our guests, wherever they are.”, says Ibrahim Abudyak, CEO and Co-Founder of The Smash Room.

With The Smash Mobile, guests can destress, have fun, and experience the latest innovative concept in the entertainment scene, wherever they are. Customers can experience The Smash Room anywhere by booking The Smash Mobile directly on the website. for various celebrations and events.

-Ends-

About The Smash Room

The brainchild of Hiba Balfaqih and Ibrahim Abudyak, the Smash Room is a one-of-a-kind concept that provides a therapeutic and safe space for customers to relieve tension, have fun, or enjoy an alternative workout session. With two locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, The Smash Room is a sanctuary for anyone to come and experience the freeing invitation to smash everything in sight, whether it’s washing machines, printers, guitars, TVs, glass items, DVDs, or CPUs.

Contact Details:

The Smash Room Dubai:

Location: 195 Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz 4 Industrial, Dubai

Opening timings: 12:30 PM to 10 PM (Monday to Thursday) | 12:30 PM to 11 PM (Friday to Sunday)

Email: hello@thesmashroom.com

Website: https://thesmashroom.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesmashroom.ae/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSmashRoomDXB/

The Smash Room Abu Dhabi:

Location: Nahil Building in Al Rawdah Street W58, Abu Dhabi

Opening timings: 12:30 PM to 10 PM (Monday to Thursday) | 12:30 PM to 11 PM (Friday to Sunday)

Email: helload@thesmashroom.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesmashroomauh/

Website: https://thesmashroom.com/

For more information please contact:

Zainab Imichi Alhassan

Zainab@popcomms.ae

Anugraha Emy

anugraha@popcomms.ae