Abu Dhabi: Smartenergy has obtained a Commercial Licence from the Registration Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and officially opened their new office in the financial hub of Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island.

This step marks a significant milestone within its ambitious growth strategy. The Swiss company gains access to new global financial markets, enabling it to further scale its renewable energy investment strategy.

Smartenergy's entry into the region is not just timely but critical. With green hydrogen currently representing a small fraction of total hydrogen production, there's a pressing need for substantial investments in renewable infrastructure and innovative solutions for hard to abate industries as well as the aviation and maritime sectors.

Horst H. Mahmoudi, CEO & Executive Chairman of Smartenergy, said: “Our venture into the UAE is a strategic decision to place Smartenergy at the nexus of the world’s emerging new energy hubs. Under its visionary leadership, the UAE is spearheading the worldwide push towards clean and renewable energy. We are committed to supporting these initiatives by catalysing green molecule markets.”

According to João Cunha, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO of Smartenergy, “ADGM, as a leading global financial center, offers Smartenergy an optimal infrastructure and environment to explore new horizons, helping us to create a bridge between continents to capitalise on the emerging opportunities offered by the current renewable energy market.”

The official inauguration of the Smartenergy office in ADGM took place on 17 April, together with the launch event of the New Energy Investor Summit Middle East, a platform bridging the gap between capital and projects in the EU and MENA by gathering investors and project developers committed to decarbonize aviation, industry and the maritime sector.

The New Energy Investor Summit Middle East will be held annually. Next year's edition is scheduled for 23 and 24 April 2025.

Further information:

Stefan Assmann

Chief Communications Officer

SMARTENERGY Group AG

P. +41 76 830 87 08

E. s.assmann@smartenergy.net

Smartenergy

Founded in 2011 and located in Wollerau, Switzerland, Smartenergy focuses on investments in renewable energy and related ventures. We identify, develop and deliver green energy assets. We are a driving force in the ongoing transition of industry towards green energy, focused on the deployment of solar, wind, green hydrogen and Power-to-Liquid projects. We are committed to the potential of hydrogen and its derivatives such as eSAF for decarbonization where electrification is not possible. Beyond our headquarters team in Wollerau, we rely on our own local subsidiaries in all our focus markets. Local knowledge and proximity to industry stakeholders allow us to identify and secure opportunities at an early stage.

www.smartenergy.net