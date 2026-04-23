The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in the Emirate of Dubai has achieved a significant milestone by receiving accreditation from the International Consortium for Organisational Resilience (ICOR), thereby becoming the first legislative entity worldwide to attain leadership‑level recognition within the Organisational Resilience Capability Assessment (ORCA). The achievement underscores Dubai’s leadership in advancing a forward-looking legislative ecosystem capable of accommodating change and strengthening institutional sustainability.

This recognition has been awarded in appreciation of the SLC General Secretariat’s excellence in implementing the standards of ICOR’s Organisational Resilience Model, which focuses on building institutional capabilities across leadership, organisational culture, risk management, and crisis response. By advancing these pillars, the SLC General Secretariat has enhanced its capability to ensure the sustainability of performance and maintain operational continuity.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Secretary General of the SLC, affirmed that this world-class recognition is the result of the SLC General Secretariat’s unwavering commitment to strengthening institutional readiness, as well as its ability to anticipate and adapt to change. Dr. Meshar noted that this milestone further reinforces confidence in Dubai’s legislative ecosystem and aligns with the vision of the UAE and its wise leadership in embedding the principles of efficiency and institutional preparedness across government operations.

He added: “Achieving this advanced level of international institutional recognition reflects our strategic commitment to establishing a resilient and innovative legislative ecosystem capable of anticipating and responding to accelerating challenges and effectively supporting Dubai’s sustainable development journey.”

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi, Assistant Secretary General of SLC, highlighted this achievement as testament to the importance of resilience as a fundamental pillar of the legislative system. His Excellency noted that advancing legislative frameworks that respond to economic and social transformations is essential to strengthening regulatory stability and ensuring sustainable growth for key sectors.

Lastly, Al Suwaidi reaffirmed that the General Secretariat will continue strengthening its institutional readiness to keep pace with global developments and solidify its position among leading entities committed to upholding the highest standards of organisational excellence.

The SLC General Secretariat has attained ICOR Leadership‑Level accreditation for organisational resilience as part of a strategic initiative that places it at the highest level within this world‑class, specialised award. This achievement reflects the Emirate of Dubai’s competitiveness and pioneering role in developing an integrated legislative system that supports government directions and enhances quality of life.

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