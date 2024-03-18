AMSTERDAM: For a second year running, SkyTeam has been named ‘Alliance of the Year’ in this year’s Air Transport Awards. Held in Athens on 17 March, the international annual awards recognize all the main categories of the air transport industry. It is the fourth time that SkyTeam has been ranked as number one alliance.

Announcing SkyTeam as Alliance of the Year, Dr Kostas Iatrou, President, Air Transport Awards & Director General of Hermes - Air Transport Organization said: “The judges were impressed by SkyTeam’s commitment to delivering a more integrated customer experience through digital technology that makes travel more seamless and initiatives such as The Sustainable Flight Challenge, which is uniting airlines in finding new ways reduce air travel’s environmental impact.”

Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO said: “Winning this award for a second consecutive year shows that our strategy to take SkyTeam to new heights through enhanced customer recognition, innovative technology is paying off. The judges and the traveling public have recognized the hard work and commitment to excellent service of SkyTeam people across our network – and other airlines are taking notice, too. We are excited for the future of SkyTeam.”

Over the last 12 months, the global airline alliance has embarked on a new transformation strategy that charts a path towards its vision for SkyTeam 2027. Initiatives to deliver a more integrated, seamless and responsible travel experience include:

Rolling out digital technology to enable customers to check-in for multi-carrier itineraries using their preferred airline’s app or website.

FLIFO, real-time flight information available digitally for every segment in a customer’s journey to make connections easier.

Carry-on calculator, a handy digital tool that helps customers check their bags comply with hand baggage rules for every airline in their itinerary.

The Sustainable Flight Challenge, an alliance-first initiative bringing global airlines together in a shared mission to reduce air travel’s impact.

Closing aviation’s gender gap through the RISE leadership program to help talented female leaders soar across the alliance.

About SkyTeam:

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the most responsible and integrated customer journey. Through industry-first initiatives such as The Sustainable Flight Challenge and a focus on innovation, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 1,060+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and XiamenAir.

