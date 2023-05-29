Dubai: Skyne, the international strategic branding and design firm, has achieved a big win at the prestigious 10th MEA Transform Awards 2023, receiving an astounding 11 awards out of 11 nominations. The illustrious event, held at the luxurious Raffles Dubai hotel, brought together industry leaders from the Middle East and Africa region to honour and celebrate the transformative power of brand strategy and design.

The Transform Awards MEA has been a benchmark for excellence in corporate, product, and global brand development for the past decade. Skyne's outstanding performance not only demonstrates their commitment to innovation and creativity but also highlights their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional brands.

Headquartered in London, the Transform magazine awards are renowned for their global expertise and esteemed panel of industry experts. Andrew Thomas, publishing editor of Transform magazine and founder of the Transform Awards, expressed his appreciation for the ongoing success of the awards, stating, "Tonight's ceremony truly demonstrated the transformative power of brand strategy and design, and we look forward to carrying on these celebrations over the next decade.”

Skyne extends heartfelt gratitude to their valued partners who played an integral role in their remarkable achievement. The unwavering support and collaboration of Morouj Commodities Ltd, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Signature Living, Yaqeen Capital, Dibba Bay Oysters and Quantum Saudi ESCO were instrumental in making this triumph possible.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Skyne's founder, Dennis De Rond, expressed his enthusiasm for the journey the company has embarked on since its establishment in the GCC region 15 years ago. He remarked, "Our team and partners continually strive for excellence, and being recognised by the Transform Awards is a testament to our shared passion for creating, refining, and transforming brands. Through empowering people to pursue their business goals, we forge extraordinary collaborations. Together, we will continue to shape remarkable brands that inspire and transform!”

With their continued dedication to creating extraordinary brands, Skyne is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry, inspiring and transforming businesses across the globe.

-Ends-

For any further enquiries please contact:

Sara Al-Sarayfi

(Digital) Marketer

sara@skyne.com