Dubai, UAE: ICC Academy is pleased to announce the opening of its domestic season with the SKYEXCH.NET ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, a 10-team tournament, which begins on August 20. Teams will be divided into two pools, playing a total of twenty-three competitive matches at the ICC Academy Ovals.

Adding excitement to the event is the agreement with TCM Sports Dubai to be the commercial and media rights partners for this tournament, allowing regional fans the chance to view the domestic season live -across platforms.

SKYEXCH.NET is a regular sponsor of cricket events in the region having supported multiple cricket competitions in Kuwait, UAE, and Oman. This new agreement allows them to further increase their footprint in cricket in the Middle East.

Skyexch.net is represented by Pacific Star Sports for this tournament and speaking about this exciting partnership, Mr. Ian Michael Viner, from Skyexch.net said: “We are thrilled and grateful to be a part of this campaign and want to thank ICC Academy. I believe that this competition will support the development of UAE domestic cricket and serve as a showcase for the skills of emerging players. “

Salman Hanif the Head of Cricket Business at ICC Academy was pleased with the positive start of the cricket season: “We are extremely proud to build new partnerships that help grow the sport here in the UAE. Starting from the first contest of this domestic tournament we will be live streaming all matches globally. The commercial and media rights partnership with TCM Sports adds excellent value to our domestic calendar. I would also like to welcome SKYEXCH.NET as the title sponsors for this tournament. Both these agreements help bring to fruition our goals aimed to grow UAE cricket and nurture talent in the region.”

TCM Sports CEO Mr. Basant Dhawan said “We are delighted to partner with ICC Academy and SKYEXCH for the Summer Cup 2022. The domestic tournament provides the upcoming talent from UAE a platform to showcase their skills.”

All domestic season matches at the ICC Academy will be broadcast on the FanCode App in the Indian Subcontinent while also being available on ICC Academy’s Facebook page.

