Dubai, UAE – Skybound Wealth has today announced the launch of MoneyMap, a proprietary lifestyle and cashflow modelling engine developed entirely in-house as part of the firm’s ongoing strategy to redefine the delivery of international financial advice.

Designed as a dynamic, adviser-led forecasting tool, MoneyMap allows clients to visualise their financial future in a clear, interactive way. Built specifically for the needs of globally mobile clients, it incorporates income, expenses, assets, and life milestones into a live model, enabling advisers to instantly demonstrate the long-term impact of decisions, from early retirement and cross-border relocations to funding multi-currency education or leaving an international legacy. The outcome is a clear, interactive roadmap that turns complex scenarios into actionable plans.

Its development follows a clear philosophy: in an era of increasingly complex lives, financial planning must be as interactive and responsive as the people it serves.

Unlike many widely used planning platforms that rely on assumptions rooted in single-country norms, MoneyMap was created from the ground up with international complexity in mind. It supports multi-currency modelling, regional tax overlays, and the flexibility to test decisions against multiple market conditions and lifestyle outcomes, all in real time.

“Our clients are not static. Their income, residency, goals, and even values evolve over time. MoneyMap responds to that by making the planning process dynamic, visual, and truly client-led,” said Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth. “It’s about clarity, control, and collaboration, and it changes the way advisers and clients work together.”

The launch represents a major evolution in Skybound Wealth’s advisory model, with MoneyMap positioned not as an external tool, but as a fully embedded component of the firm’s award-winning technology ecosystem.

“MoneyMap has been built to work seamlessly within our technology ecosystem. By integrating directly with Plume and our Salesforce-based client and compliance systems, it ensures every fact-find, client goal, and adviser recommendation flows into one consistent process. This eliminates duplication, enhances precision, and gives advisers the confidence to deliver tailored advice at speed. And with a client-facing rollout planned through the Skybound app, it will soon provide on-demand access to personalised financial journeys,” said Husain Rangwalla, CTO at Skybound Wealth.

For advisers, MoneyMap brings precision and flexibility to every interaction, whether in the office or remotely.

“We’ve moved beyond the era of templated charts and static documents,” added Mike Coady. “This is what planning in the real world looks like, fluid, collaborative, visual and aligned with how people live today.”

MoneyMap is part of Skybound Wealth’s wider commitment to delivering technology that empowers its advisers, improves client outcomes, and sets a new benchmark for the industry. It reflects the firm’s ongoing progression, as well as its position as a leader in international financial advice, not just in terms of scale, but in capability and vision.

MoneyMap is a signpost for where we’re heading. As the needs of our clients evolve, so will we, by continuing to invest in tools and systems that put them first.

About Skybound Wealth

Skybound Wealth is a global leader in cross-border financial planning and wealth management, serving internationally mobile individuals and families for over 20 years. With multi-jurisdictional licensing, award-winning technology, and a team of highly qualified advisers, Skybound specialises in delivering tailored solutions across investments, retirement and financial planning, tax optimisation, family protection, and estate planning.

With a strong presence in Dubai and offices across the UK, US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Skybound combines global expertise with local insight to help clients achieve long-term financial clarity and control.