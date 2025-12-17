Dubai, London, Geneva – Skybound Wealth, the global wealth advisory brand of the Skybound Wealth Management Group, has announced the opening of a new office in Mijas, Spain, marking a significant step in its European expansion and long-term regional strategy.

‍The move reflects a clear shift among expatriates across Europe who are no longer looking for local advice alone, but for firms with the scale, structure and regulatory depth to support them across borders, markets and life stages. Spain has emerged as a cornerstone market in that evolution.

The Spanish presence is being established through Skybound Insurance Brokers Ltd, a Group entity, and will provide on-the-ground capability across the Costa del Sol and wider Andalusia region, backed by the Group’s centralised investment oversight, governance framework and proprietary planning technology.

Enhancing Our European Footprint

‍‍On Skybound Wealth’s Latest Expansion, Peter Gollogly, Regional Director, commented:

“We’ve seen strong and sustained demand across Europe this year, both from clients seeking more robust, cross-border advice and from high-calibre advisers looking for a serious long-term platform. Spain was a natural progression for the Skybound Wealth brand as we continue to build depth, scale and credibility across Europe."

The Mijas office, due to open shortly, will form part of a wider European build-out, with further announcements expected in early 2026 as the Group continues to invest in regulated local presence supported by global infrastructure.

Clients in Spain will have access to Skybound Wealth’s proprietary advice and planning tools, including MoneyMap, the Plume Advice Suite and the client app delivering an interactive, transparent planning experience designed specifically for internationally mobile professionals and families.

Peter Gollogly added:

"This expansion isn’t about geography alone, it’s about raising standards, combining local access with global capability, and giving clients confidence that their financial planning is built on structure, discipline and long-term thinking.”

The announcement follows a year of record progress for the Group, including being named Company of the Year (Global Winner) at the Investment International Awards 2025, alongside awards for Excellence in Client Service and Excellence in Advisory Best Practice.

‍About Skybound Wealth Management:

Skybound Wealth is the global wealth advisory brand of the Skybound Wealth Management Group, helping internationally mobile professionals, families and entrepreneurs protect and grow their wealth with clarity and confidence. With offices across the US, UK, EU, Switzerland and the UAE, Skybound Wealth delivers cross-border financial planning, advice, and long-term wealth solutions worldwide.

The Spanish branch operates through Skybound Insurance Brokers Ltd, a Cyprus-licensed insurance intermediary regulated by the Insurance Companies Control Service (ICCS) and authorised under the EU Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD). Skybound Insurance Brokers Ltd forms part of the Skybound Wealth Management Group.

