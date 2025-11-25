Dubai: Sky Links Capital, an international multi-asset brokerage firm dedicated to connecting investors with the global financial markets, has announced the launch of its new Sky Links Capital Academy, a comprehensive educational platform designed to empower traders of all levels with expert insights and learning resources.

The newly launched Academy features a rich library of structured learning resources, including on-demand videos on fundamental and technical analysis, practical MT5 walk-throughs, interactive assessment quizzes, self-paced courses, in-depth articles, and live as well as on-demand webinars. The platform aims to bridge the knowledge gap between novice investors and seasoned market participants by offering accessible, reliable, and actionable educational content.

“At Sky Links Capital, we believe that education is the foundation of confident and successful investing,” said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital. “The launch of Sky Links Academy is an important further step toward our mission of equipping our clients with the knowledge and analytical tools needed to make informed trading decisions in today’s fast-moving markets.”

The Sky Links Academy is now live and accessible through the company’s official website, providing traders worldwide with free access to valuable market insights, tutorials, and expert commentary. The initiative underscores Sky Links Capital’s commitment to client empowerment and transparency; core values that define the company’s approach to brokerage services.

“Financial literacy should be accessible to everyone, whatever their starting point,” said Apollo Irungbam, Head of Marketing at Sky Links Capital. “The Academy brings core concepts and practical strategy overviews together in plain language, in a structured, unbiased way. The emphasis is on clarity, context, and responsible learning so that participants can build understanding at their own pace.”

With over 50 years of combined experience within its management team, Sky Links Capital continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of global investors. The Academy represents yet another milestone in the company’s journey to becoming a trusted partner in financial education and trading excellence.

For more information, please visit: https://skylinkscapitalacademy.com/

About Sky Links Capital

Sky Links Capital is an international brokerage company established with the goal of connecting investors to the ever-evolving financial markets. As a multi-asset broker, the firm provides access to a wide range of financial instruments and a robust trading infrastructure. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned trader, Sky Links Capital is your partner in investments, offering the tools, expertise, and support to help you achieve trading success.

